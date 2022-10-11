Lirik Lagu Scream - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Scream - Usher

Usher, baby

Yeah yeah, we did it again

And this time I'ma make you scream

Usher, yeah, man

I see you over there, so hypnotic

Thinking 'bout what I do to that body

I get you like ooh baby baby

Ooh baby baby, ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby baby

Got no drink in my hand

But I'm wasted

Getting drunk of the thought of you naked

I get you like ooh baby baby

Ooh baby baby, ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby baby

And I ain't trying to fight it, to fight it

But you're so magnetic, magnetic

Got one life, just live it, just live it

Now relax, and get on your back

If you wanna scream, yeah

Let me know and I'll take you there

Get you going like ah-ooh

Baby baby ooh baby baby

Ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby

If you wanna turn right

Hope you're ready to go all night

Get you going like ah-ooh

Baby baby ooh baby baby

Ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby

If you wanna scream

Yeah, come on

Kill the lights, shut 'em off

You're electric

Devil eyes telling me come and get it

I have you like

Ooh baby baby ooh baby baby

Ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby baby

Girl tonight you're the prey

I'm the hunter

Take you here, take you there

Take you wonder

Imagine me whispering in your ear

Then I wanna, take off your clothes and put something on ya

And I ain't trying to fight it, to fight it

But you're so magnetic, magnetic

Got one life, just live it, just live it

Now relax, and get on your back

If you wanna scream, yeah

Let me know and I'll take you there

Get you going like ah-ooh

Baby baby ooh baby baby

Ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby

If you wanna turn right

Hope you're ready to go all night

Get you going like ah-ooh

Baby baby ooh baby baby

Ah-ooh baby baby ooh baby

If you wanna scream (I'ma make you scream)