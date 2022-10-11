Lirik Lagu OMG - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

OMG - Usher

Oh my gosh

Baby let me l

I did it again, so I'ma let the beat rock

Oh my

Baby, let me love you down

There's so many ways to love ya

Baby, I can break you down

There's so many ways to love ya

Got me like, oh my God I'm so in love

I found you finally, you make me wanna say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh my gosh

You make me want to say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

I fell in love with shawty when I seen her on the dance floor

She was dancing sexy, pop, pop, popping, dropping, dropping low

Never ever has a lady hit me on the first sight

This was something special, this was just like dynamite

Honey got a booty like pow, pow, pow

Honey got some boobies like wow, oh wow

Girl you know I'm loving your, loving your style

Check, check, check, check, check, checking you out like

Oh (ooh), she got it all

Sexy from her head to her toes

And I want it all, 'n all, 'n all

Baby, let me love you down

There's so many ways to love ya

Baby, I can break you down

There's so many ways to love ya

Got me like, oh my gosh I'm so in love

I found you finally, you make me want to say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh my gosh

You make me want to say

You make me want to say

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Fell so hard for honey out of all the girls up in the club

This one got me whipped, just off of one look, yup I fell in love

This one something special, this one just like dynamite

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh out of sight

Fell in love with honey like my, oh my

Honey looking wonderful, fly, so fly

Honey like a supermodel, my, oh my

Baby how you do that, make a grown man cry

Oh, baby, you got it all

Sexy from her head to her toe, uh

And I want it all, n' all, n' all