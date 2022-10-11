Lirik Lagu OMG - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oh my gosh
Baby let me l
I did it again, so I'ma let the beat rock
Oh my
Baby, let me love you down
There's so many ways to love ya
Baby, I can break you down
There's so many ways to love ya
Got me like, oh my God I'm so in love
I found you finally, you make me wanna say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh my gosh
You make me want to say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I fell in love with shawty when I seen her on the dance floor
She was dancing sexy, pop, pop, popping, dropping, dropping low
Never ever has a lady hit me on the first sight
This was something special, this was just like dynamite
Honey got a booty like pow, pow, pow
Honey got some boobies like wow, oh wow
Girl you know I'm loving your, loving your style
Check, check, check, check, check, checking you out like
Oh (ooh), she got it all
Sexy from her head to her toes
And I want it all, 'n all, 'n all
Baby, let me love you down
There's so many ways to love ya
Baby, I can break you down
There's so many ways to love ya
Got me like, oh my gosh I'm so in love
I found you finally, you make me want to say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh my gosh
You make me want to say
You make me want to say
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
Fell so hard for honey out of all the girls up in the club
This one got me whipped, just off of one look, yup I fell in love
This one something special, this one just like dynamite
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh out of sight
Fell in love with honey like my, oh my
Honey looking wonderful, fly, so fly
Honey like a supermodel, my, oh my
Baby how you do that, make a grown man cry
Oh, baby, you got it all
Sexy from her head to her toe, uh
And I want it all, n' all, n' all
