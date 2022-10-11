Lirik Lagu Flying Without Wings - Westlife dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Flying WIthout Wings - Westlife

Everybody's looking for that something

One thing that makes it all complete

You'll find it in the strangest places

Places you never knew it could be

Some find it in the face of their children

Some find it in their lover's eyes

Who can deny the joy it brings

When you've found that special thing

You're flying without wings

Some find it sharing every morning

Some in their solitary nights

You'll find it in the words of others

A simple line can make you laugh or cry

You find it in the deepest friendship

The kind you cherish all your life

And when you know how much that means

You've found that special thing

You're flying without wings

So, impossible as they may seem

You've got to fight for every dream

'Cause who's to know

Which one you let go

Would have made you complete

Well, for me it's waking up beside you

To watch the sunrise on your face

To know that I can say, "I love you"

In any given time or place

It's little things that only I know

Those are the things that make you mine

And it's like flying without wings

'Cause you're my special thing

I'm flying without wings

And you're the place my life begins

And you'll be where it ends

I'm flying without wings

And that's the joy you bring

I'm flying without wings