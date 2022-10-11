Lirik Lagu TiK ToK – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

TiK ToK – Kesha

Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy (hey, what up girl?)

Grab my glasses, I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city (let's go)

Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack

'Cause when I leave for the night, I ain't comin' back

I'm talkin' pedicure on our toes, toes

Tryin' on all our clothes, clothes

Boys blowin' up our phones, phones

Drop-toppin', playin' our favorite CDs

Pullin' up to the parties

Tryna get a little bit tipsy

Don't stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I'ma fight

'Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don't stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Don't stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I'ma fight

'Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don't stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Ain't got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer

Ain't got no money in my pocket, but I'm already here

And now the dudes are linin' up 'cause they hear we got swagger

But we kick 'em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger

I'm talkin' 'bout everybody gettin' crunk, crunk

Boys try to touch my junk, junk

Gonna smack him if he gettin' too drunk, drunk

Now, now, we go until they kick us out, out

Or the police shut us down, down

Police shut us down, down

Po-po shut us down

Don't stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I'ma fight

'Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don't stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Don't stop, make it pop

DJ, blow my speakers up

Tonight, I'ma fight

'Til we see the sunlight

Tick-tock on the clock

But the party don't stop, no

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

Oh, whoa, whoa-oh

DJ, you build me up

You break me down

My heart, it pounds

Yeah, you got me

With my hands up

You got me now

You got that sound

Yeah, you got me

DJ, you build me up

You break me down

My heart, it pounds

Yeah, you got me

With my hands up

Put your hands up

Put your hands up

Now, the party don't start 'til I walk in