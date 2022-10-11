Lirik Lagu TiK ToK – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy (hey, what up girl?)
Grab my glasses, I'm out the door, I'm gonna hit this city (let's go)
Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack
'Cause when I leave for the night, I ain't comin' back
I'm talkin' pedicure on our toes, toes
Tryin' on all our clothes, clothes
Boys blowin' up our phones, phones
Drop-toppin', playin' our favorite CDs
Pullin' up to the parties
Tryna get a little bit tipsy
Don't stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight
'Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don't stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Don't stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight
'Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don't stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Ain't got a care in the world, but got plenty of beer
Ain't got no money in my pocket, but I'm already here
And now the dudes are linin' up 'cause they hear we got swagger
But we kick 'em to the curb unless they look like Mick Jagger
I'm talkin' 'bout everybody gettin' crunk, crunk
Boys try to touch my junk, junk
Gonna smack him if he gettin' too drunk, drunk
Now, now, we go until they kick us out, out
Or the police shut us down, down
Police shut us down, down
Po-po shut us down
Don't stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight
'Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don't stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Don't stop, make it pop
DJ, blow my speakers up
Tonight, I'ma fight
'Til we see the sunlight
Tick-tock on the clock
But the party don't stop, no
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
Oh, whoa, whoa-oh
DJ, you build me up
You break me down
My heart, it pounds
Yeah, you got me
With my hands up
You got me now
You got that sound
Yeah, you got me
DJ, you build me up
You break me down
My heart, it pounds
Yeah, you got me
With my hands up
Put your hands up
Put your hands up
Now, the party don't start 'til I walk in
