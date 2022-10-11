Lirik The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana

We passed upon the stair

We spoke of was and when

Although I wasn't there

He said I was his friend

Which came as a surprise

I spoke into his eyes

I thought you died alone

A long long time ago

Oh no, not me

We never lost control

You're face to face

With the man who sold the world

I laughed and shook hand

And made my way back home

I searched for form and land

For years and years I roamed

I gazed a gazeless stare

We walked a million hills

I must have died alone

A long, long time ago

Who knows?

Not me

I never lost control

You're face to face

With the man who sold the world

Who knows?

Not me

We never lost control

You're face to face

With the man who sold the world

Thanks, that was a David Bowie song

What's next?

I didn't screw it up, did I?

Okay, but here's another one I could screw up

What is it?

Am I gonna do this by myself?

Yeah, he should do it by himself

Do it by yourself

Okay, well

I think I'll try it in a different key, I'll try it in a normal key

Yeah

If it sounds bad, these people are just gonna have to wait

Do you have a smoke?

Okay

Artis: Nirvana

Penulis lagu: David Bowie

Album: MTV Unplugged in New York

Dirilis: 1995

Genre: Grunge, Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie, Rock

Fakta di balik lirik lagu The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana