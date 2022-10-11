Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 Oktober 2022, 04:01 WIB
Lirik Traitor dari Olivia Rodrigo
Lirik Traitor dari Olivia Rodrigo /Tangkap layar YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies
Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew
That you talk to her, maybe did even worse
I kept quiet so I could keep you

And ain't it funny
How you ran to her
The second that we called it quits?

And ain't it funny
How you said you were friends?
Now it sure as hell don't look like it

You betrayed me
And I know that you'll never feel sorry
For the way I hurt, yeah

You talk to her
When we were together
Loved you at your worst
But that didn't matter

It took you two weeks
To go off and date her
Guess you didn't cheat
But you're still a traitor

Now you bring her around
Just to shut me down
Show her off like she's a new trophy

And I'll know if you were true
There's no damn way that you
Could fall in love with somebody that quickly

Editor: Tita Salsabila

