Lirik Lagu Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Traitor - Olivia Rodrigo

Brown guilty eyes and little white lies

Yeah, I played dumb but I always knew

That you talk to her, maybe did even worse

I kept quiet so I could keep you

And ain't it funny

How you ran to her

The second that we called it quits?

And ain't it funny

How you said you were friends?

Now it sure as hell don't look like it

You betrayed me

And I know that you'll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You talk to her

When we were together

Loved you at your worst

But that didn't matter

It took you two weeks

To go off and date her

Guess you didn't cheat

But you're still a traitor

Now you bring her around

Just to shut me down

Show her off like she's a new trophy

And I'll know if you were true

There's no damn way that you

Could fall in love with somebody that quickly