Lirik Lagu Long Way Down - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Way Down - One Direction
We've been in fire
Went down in the flames
We sailed the ocean
And drowned in the waves
Built a cathedral
But we never prayed
We had it all, yeah
And we walked away
Point of no return and now
It's just too late to turn around
I try to forgive you
But I struggle 'cause I don't know how
We built it up so high and now I'm fallin'
It's a long way down
It's a long way down, from here
We had a mountain
But took it for granted
We had a spaceship
But we couldn't land it
We found an island
But we got stranded
We had it all
Who could've planned it?
Point of no return and now
It's just too late to turn around
I try to forgive you
But I'm struggling 'cause I don't know how
We built it up so high and now I'm fallin'
It's a long way down, from you
It's such a long way down, from here
It's a long way down
It's a long way down
It's such a long way down
It's a long way down
It's a long way down
Credit
Artist : One Direction
Album : Made In The A.M.
Year : 2015
Genre : Pop
Songwriter : Harry Styles, John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Sam Martin, Zayn Malik
Lagu tentang perpisahan, Long Way Down ditulis oleh Liam Payne dan Louis Tomlinson dari One Direction dengan kolaborator tetap Julian Bunetta, John Ryan dan Jamie Scott.
Selama wawancara Rolling Stone dengan Julian Bunetta, ia memaparkan "Mereka telah menulis beberapa karya klasik, anak-anak itu. Prosesnya menarik karena ada banyak orang di ruangan itu. Anda memiliki saya, Louis, Liam, Jamie Scott, rekan penulis dan John. Atau Anda memiliki Ed Drewett dan Wayne Hector menggantikan Jamie."
"Semua orang sangat keras kepala dan sangat, sangat berbakat, jadi ini pertarungan, sering kali. Terkadang butuh berhari-hari sebelum kita semua menyepakati sesuatu. Ini pertarungan yang bagus!" ujarnya.
