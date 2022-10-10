Lirik Lagu Long Way Down - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Way Down - One Direction

We've been in fire

Went down in the flames

We sailed the ocean

And drowned in the waves

Built a cathedral

But we never prayed

We had it all, yeah

And we walked away

Point of no return and now

It's just too late to turn around

I try to forgive you

But I struggle 'cause I don't know how

We built it up so high and now I'm fallin'

It's a long way down

It's a long way down, from here

We had a mountain

But took it for granted

We had a spaceship

But we couldn't land it

We found an island

But we got stranded

We had it all

Who could've planned it?

Point of no return and now

It's just too late to turn around

I try to forgive you

But I'm struggling 'cause I don't know how

We built it up so high and now I'm fallin'

It's a long way down, from you

It's such a long way down, from here

It's a long way down

It's a long way down

It's such a long way down

It's a long way down

It's a long way down

Credit

Artist : One Direction

Album : Made In The A.M.

Year : 2015

Genre : Pop

Songwriter : Harry Styles, John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Sam Martin, Zayn Malik

Lagu tentang perpisahan, Long Way Down ditulis oleh Liam Payne dan Louis Tomlinson dari One Direction dengan kolaborator tetap Julian Bunetta, John Ryan dan Jamie Scott.

Selama wawancara Rolling Stone dengan Julian Bunetta, ia memaparkan "Mereka telah menulis beberapa karya klasik, anak-anak itu. Prosesnya menarik karena ada banyak orang di ruangan itu. Anda memiliki saya, Louis, Liam, Jamie Scott, rekan penulis dan John. Atau Anda memiliki Ed Drewett dan Wayne Hector menggantikan Jamie."

"Semua orang sangat keras kepala dan sangat, sangat berbakat, jadi ini pertarungan, sering kali. Terkadang butuh berhari-hari sebelum kita semua menyepakati sesuatu. Ini pertarungan yang bagus!" ujarnya.