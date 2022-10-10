Lirik All Apologies – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Apologies - Nirvana
What else should I be?
All apologies
What else could I say?
Everyone is gay
What else could I write?
I don't have the right
What else should I be?
All apologies
In the sun
In the sun, I feel as one
In the sun
In the sun
Married
Buried
I wish I was like you
Easily amused
Find my nest of salt
Everything is my fault
I'll take all the blame
Aqua sea foam shame
Sunburn freezer burn
Choking on the ashes of her enemy
In the sun
In the sun, I feel as one
In the sun
In the sun
Married
Married
Married
Buried
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
All in all is all we are
Credit
Artis: Nirvana
Songwriter: Kurt Cobain
Album : In Utero
Dirilis : 1993
Genre : Grunge, Alternative/Indie, Metal, Rock
Fakta di balik lirik lagu All Apologies – Nirvana
