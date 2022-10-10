Lirik All Apologies – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

All Apologies - Nirvana

What else should I be?

All apologies

What else could I say?

Everyone is gay

What else could I write?

I don't have the right

What else should I be?

All apologies

In the sun

In the sun, I feel as one

In the sun

In the sun

Married

Buried

I wish I was like you

Easily amused

Find my nest of salt

Everything is my fault

I'll take all the blame

Aqua sea foam shame

Sunburn freezer burn

Choking on the ashes of her enemy

In the sun

In the sun, I feel as one

In the sun

In the sun

Married

Married

Married

Buried

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

All in all is all we are

Credit

Artis: Nirvana

Songwriter: Kurt Cobain

Album : In Utero

Dirilis : 1993

Genre : Grunge, Alternative/Indie, Metal, Rock

Fakta di balik lirik lagu All Apologies – Nirvana