Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 10 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Pop Smoke.
Pop Smoke. /Instagram @republicrecords

Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

My whole life has changed
Since you came in (uh)
I knew back then
You were that special one
I'm so in love
So deep in love
You make my life complete
You are so sweet
No one competes
Glad you came into my life
You blind me with your love
With you I have no sight

Shawty go jogging every morning (every morning)
And she make me breakfast almost every morning (every morning)
And she take a naked pic before she leave the door
I be waking up to pics before a nigga yawning
And every weekend my shawty comin' over (over)
Shawty could Fendi out but she like Fashion Nova (Nova)
She ain't driving no Camry she pullin' in a Rover (Rover)
With her hair so curly, I love you, baby

She said, "What you know 'bout love?" (I'll tell you everything)
I got what you need (oh)
Walk up in the store and get what you want (go get it)
You get what you please
We 'bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)
It's just you and me
You know what I be on, I'm about to go raw (love you, baby)
'Cause I like what I see (oh)

Look, baby, I said I ain't gon' front
You got my heart beating so fast to words I can't pronounce
And I be getting the chills every time I feel your touch
I be looking at the top and girl, it's only us
All I need is your trust
And girl I told you once, don't make me tell you twice
I know you see this print through my pants that I know you like
And yo ass be looking so fat when it be in them tights
And I'm going straight to the top, so hope you ain't afraid of heights
You always keep me right, for a fact, you never left
Through all the trials and tribulations, always had my best
So here's fifty-five hunnid, go and get your breasts
Start rubbin' on your butt, start kissing on yo neck
Hey batter, batter, hey batter, batter
Niggas know I had to swing, I had to make a play
I had to apply the pressure, 'cause you my hidden treasure
I think I'm falling in love

She said, "What you know 'bout love?" (I'll tell you everything)
I got what you need (oh)
Walk up in the store and get what you want (go get it)
You get what you please
We 'bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)
It's just you and me
You know what I be on, I'm about to go raw (love you, baby)
'Cause I like what I see (oh)]

Credit

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon
Dirilis: 2020
Penulis lagu: Bashar Jackson Tashim Zene Elgin Lumpkin Troy Oliver
Diproduseri: IAmTash
Genre: R&B
Label: Victor Victor Worldwide dan Republic Records

Fakta di balik lagu What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

Editor: Nopsi Marga

