Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke

My whole life has changed

Since you came in (uh)

I knew back then

You were that special one

I'm so in love

So deep in love

You make my life complete

You are so sweet

No one competes

Glad you came into my life

You blind me with your love

With you I have no sight

Shawty go jogging every morning (every morning)

And she make me breakfast almost every morning (every morning)

And she take a naked pic before she leave the door

I be waking up to pics before a nigga yawning

And every weekend my shawty comin' over (over)

Shawty could Fendi out but she like Fashion Nova (Nova)

She ain't driving no Camry she pullin' in a Rover (Rover)

With her hair so curly, I love you, baby

She said, "What you know 'bout love?" (I'll tell you everything)

I got what you need (oh)

Walk up in the store and get what you want (go get it)

You get what you please

We 'bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)

It's just you and me

You know what I be on, I'm about to go raw (love you, baby)

'Cause I like what I see (oh)

Look, baby, I said I ain't gon' front

You got my heart beating so fast to words I can't pronounce

And I be getting the chills every time I feel your touch

I be looking at the top and girl, it's only us

All I need is your trust

And girl I told you once, don't make me tell you twice

I know you see this print through my pants that I know you like

And yo ass be looking so fat when it be in them tights

And I'm going straight to the top, so hope you ain't afraid of heights

You always keep me right, for a fact, you never left

Through all the trials and tribulations, always had my best

So here's fifty-five hunnid, go and get your breasts

Start rubbin' on your butt, start kissing on yo neck

Hey batter, batter, hey batter, batter

Niggas know I had to swing, I had to make a play

I had to apply the pressure, 'cause you my hidden treasure

I think I'm falling in love

She said, "What you know 'bout love?" (I'll tell you everything)

I got what you need (oh)

Walk up in the store and get what you want (go get it)

You get what you please

We 'bout to get it on, take off them drawers (I said I love you, baby)

It's just you and me

You know what I be on, I'm about to go raw (love you, baby)

'Cause I like what I see (oh)]

Credit

Album: Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Dirilis: 2020

Penulis lagu: Bashar Jackson Tashim Zene Elgin Lumpkin Troy Oliver

Diproduseri: IAmTash

Genre: R&B

Label: Victor Victor Worldwide dan Republic Records

