Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Makes You Beautiful One Direction

You're insecure, don't know what for

You're turnin' heads when you walk through the door

Don't need make-up to cover up

Bein' the way that you are is enough

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

Baby, you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh-oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, oh-oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh-oh

That's what makes you beautiful

So c-come on, you got it wrong

To prove I'm right, I put it in a song

I don't know why, you're being shy

And turn away when I look into your eyes

Everyone else in the room can see it

Everyone else but you

Baby, you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell

You don't know, oh-oh

You don't know you're beautiful

If only you saw what I can see

You'll understand why I want you so desperately

Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe

You don't know, oh-oh

You don't know you're beautiful, oh-oh

That's what makes you beautiful

Na, na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Na, na-na-na, na-na

Na, na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na

Na, na-na-na, na-na

Baby, you light up my world like nobody else

The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed

But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell

(You don't know, oh-oh)

You don't know you're beautiful