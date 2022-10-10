Lirik Lagu What Makes You Beautiful - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

What Makes You Beautiful One Direction
You're insecure, don't know what for
You're turnin' heads when you walk through the door
Don't need make-up to cover up
Bein' the way that you are is enough
Everyone else in the room can see it
Everyone else but you
Baby, you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell
You don't know, oh-oh
You don't know you're beautiful
If only you saw what I can see
You'll understand why I want you so desperately
Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe
You don't know, oh-oh
You don't know you're beautiful, oh-oh
That's what makes you beautiful
So c-come on, you got it wrong
To prove I'm right, I put it in a song
I don't know why, you're being shy
And turn away when I look into your eyes
Everyone else in the room can see it
Everyone else but you
Baby, you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell
You don't know, oh-oh
You don't know you're beautiful
If only you saw what I can see
You'll understand why I want you so desperately
Right now I'm looking at you and I can't believe
You don't know, oh-oh
You don't know you're beautiful, oh-oh
That's what makes you beautiful
Na, na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na, na-na-na, na-na
Na, na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na
Na, na-na-na, na-na
Baby, you light up my world like nobody else
The way that you flip your hair gets me overwhelmed
But when you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell
(You don't know, oh-oh)
You don't know you're beautiful
Artikel Pilihan