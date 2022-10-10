Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sunflower - Post Malone ft Swae Lee

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (ooh)

Ayy, ayy

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Needless to say, I keep her in check

She was a bad-bad, nevertheless (yeah)

Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck (wreck)

Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck (wreck)

Needless to say, I'm keeping her in check

She was all bad-bad, nevertheless

Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck

Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck

Thinkin' in a bad way, losin' your grip

Screamin' at my face, baby, don't trip

Someone took a big L, don't know how that felt

Lookin' at you sideways, party on tilt

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Some things you just can't refuse

She wanna ride me like a cruise

And I'm not tryna lose

Then you're left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You're the sunflower

I think your love would be too much

Or you'll be left in the dust

Unless I stuck by ya

You're the sunflower

You're the sunflower

Every time I'm leavin' on you (ooh)

You don't make it easy, no (no, no)

Wish I could be there for you

Give me a reason to, oh (oh)