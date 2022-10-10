Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB
Lirik lagu Sunflower karya Post Malone.
Lirik lagu Sunflower karya Post Malone. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Post Malone

Lirik Sunflower - Post Malone ft Swae Lee

Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (ooh)

Ayy, ayy
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Needless to say, I keep her in check
She was a bad-bad, nevertheless (yeah)
Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck (wreck)
Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck (wreck)

Needless to say, I'm keeping her in check
She was all bad-bad, nevertheless
Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck
Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck

Thinkin' in a bad way, losin' your grip
Screamin' at my face, baby, don't trip
Someone took a big L, don't know how that felt
Lookin' at you sideways, party on tilt

Ooh-ooh-ooh
Some things you just can't refuse
She wanna ride me like a cruise
And I'm not tryna lose

Then you're left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower
I think your love would be too much
Or you'll be left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower
You're the sunflower

Every time I'm leavin' on you (ooh)
You don't make it easy, no (no, no)
Wish I could be there for you
Give me a reason to, oh (oh)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Time of Our Life - DAY6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time of Our Life - DAY6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB
Lirik Banyak Makna Cinta - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Banyak Makna Cinta - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buktikan - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buktikan - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menahan Rasa Sakit - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menahan Rasa Sakit - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Korban Banjir Bandang di Pacitan Masih dalam Proses Pencarian, Seorang Petani dan Dua Anak SMP Terseret Arus
2

Jansen Sitindaon Soal Demokrat Usung Anies Capres: Jikapun Kami Jadi Mendukung, Kampanyenya Harus Inklusif
3

Marak Kasus KDRT di Tengah Masyarakat, LPSK: Korban Sebaiknya Berani Mengakhiri Kekerasan
4

Temu Kangen Jokowi Megawati di Batutulis, 2 Jam Bahas Pemilu 2024 hingga Masa Depan Negara
5

Moskow: Reaksi Ukraina Atas Peristiwa Ledakan Jembatan Crimea Membuktikan Sifat Teroris
6

Musisi Eki Cahyadi Harumkan Nama Indonesia di Eropa, Dulu Penyanyi Jalanan Kini Jadi Bintang
7

46 Botol Miras Ditemukan di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Polri Akan Tindak Tegas Pelaku Anarkis di Luar Stadion
8

Kesalahan Besar Rizky Billar Dibongkar Pengacara Sendiri: Memang Abang Salah
9

Selaras dengan Kesaksian Penjual Dawet, Polisi Dalami Temuan 46 Botol Miras Oplosan di Kanjuruhan
10

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris Chelsea vs Wolves

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kebumen Talk

Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Waspada Hujan Petir!

Prakiraan Cuaca Yogyakarta dan Sekitarnya Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Waspada Hujan Petir!

10 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Virgo Menganggap Hal Sepele dalam Hubungan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Virgo Menganggap Hal Sepele dalam Hubungan

10 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Keterlambatan dalam Kerja Dialami

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Pisces Keterlambatan dalam Kerja Dialami

10 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Dalam Keadaan Putus Asa

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Dalam Keadaan Putus Asa

10 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Datanet Indomedia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Pendaftaran

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT Datanet Indomedia Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Berikut Link Pendaftaran

10 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Portal Jogja

Ditumbang Malaysia 5-1 Indonesia Gagal Lolos ke Piala Asia U-17 2023

Ditumbang Malaysia 5-1 Indonesia Gagal Lolos ke Piala Asia U-17 2023

10 Oktober 2022, 05:13 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Dini Hari Sejumlah Wilayah Hujan Menambah Udara Dingin Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Dini Hari Sejumlah Wilayah Hujan Menambah Udara Dingin Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Ini Hanya untuk si Teliti, Bisakah Anda Menunjukkan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini?

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Ini Hanya untuk si Teliti, Bisakah Anda Menunjukkan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini?

10 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Beri Amalan Kaya Mendadak dan Sehat dari Penyakit

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Beri Amalan Kaya Mendadak dan Sehat dari Penyakit

10 Oktober 2022, 05:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Kaya Vitamin! Inilah Manfaat Konsumsi Buah Salak yang Baik Bagi Tubuh

Kaya Vitamin! Inilah Manfaat Konsumsi Buah Salak yang Baik Bagi Tubuh

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Itu Grand Heaven? Sering Dikira Hotel, Ternyata Begini Isinya

Apa Itu Grand Heaven? Sering Dikira Hotel, Ternyata Begini Isinya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 10 Oktober 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Ada Pertengkaran Akibat Ulah Orang Ketiga

Ramalan Zodiak 10 Oktober 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Ada Pertengkaran Akibat Ulah Orang Ketiga

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Homefront dan The Prince

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Homefront dan The Prince

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Jangan Abaikan Sisi Kehidupan, Cinta dan Romansa

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Jangan Abaikan Sisi Kehidupan, Cinta dan Romansa

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Savefrom.net Akses di Sini Download Video CapCut Gratis dan Mudah

Link Savefrom.net Akses di Sini Download Video CapCut Gratis dan Mudah

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Kembali ke Posisi Puncak

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Kembali ke Posisi Puncak

10 Oktober 2022, 05:09 WIB

Buleleng Post

Link Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Isi dan Maknanya

Link Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Isi dan Maknanya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 3 Show

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 3 Show

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 10 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena!

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 10 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena!

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

10 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Berita Subang

Dedi Mulyadi Salah Apa? Hingga Digugat Cerai Bupati Purwakarta Anne Ratna Mustika, Gimana Nasib Anak-anaknya?

Dedi Mulyadi Salah Apa? Hingga Digugat Cerai Bupati Purwakarta Anne Ratna Mustika, Gimana Nasib Anak-anaknya?

10 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Kabar Banten

KPU Kabupaten dan Kota di Banten Segera Buka Rekrutmen Calon Anggota PPK, Catat Jadwalnya

KPU Kabupaten dan Kota di Banten Segera Buka Rekrutmen Calon Anggota PPK, Catat Jadwalnya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Deadline Sebentar Lagi, Pegawai ASN dan Non ASN Segera Lakukan Hal Ini, Resmi dari Menpan RB

Deadline Sebentar Lagi, Pegawai ASN dan Non ASN Segera Lakukan Hal Ini, Resmi dari Menpan RB

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB