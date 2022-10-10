Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sunflower - Post Malone ft Swae Lee
Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy (ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (ooh)
Ayy, ayy
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Needless to say, I keep her in check
She was a bad-bad, nevertheless (yeah)
Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck (wreck)
Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck (wreck)
Needless to say, I'm keeping her in check
She was all bad-bad, nevertheless
Callin' it quits now, baby, I'm a wreck
Crash at my place, baby, you're a wreck
Thinkin' in a bad way, losin' your grip
Screamin' at my face, baby, don't trip
Someone took a big L, don't know how that felt
Lookin' at you sideways, party on tilt
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Some things you just can't refuse
She wanna ride me like a cruise
And I'm not tryna lose
Then you're left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower
I think your love would be too much
Or you'll be left in the dust
Unless I stuck by ya
You're the sunflower
You're the sunflower
Every time I'm leavin' on you (ooh)
You don't make it easy, no (no, no)
Wish I could be there for you
Give me a reason to, oh (oh)
Artikel Pilihan