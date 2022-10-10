Lirik Lagu Perfect - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Perfect - One Direction

I might never be your knight in shinin' armor

I might never be the one you take home to mother

And I might never be the one who brings you flowers

But I can be the one, be the one tonight

When I first saw you

From across the room

I could tell that you were curious, oh, yeah

Girl, I hope you're sure

What you're looking for

'Cause I'm not good at making promises

But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do

Then baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can't even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Then baby, you're perfect

Baby, you're perfect

So let's start right now

I might never be the hands you put your heart in

Or the arms that hold you any time you want them

But that don't mean that we can't live here in the moment

'Cause I can be the one you love from time to time

When I first saw you

From across the room

I could tell that you were curious, oh, yeah

Girl, I hope you're sure

What you're looking for

'Cause I'm not good at making promises

But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do

Then baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can't even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Then baby, you're perfect

Baby, you're perfect

So let's start right now

And if you like cameras flashin' every time we go out

Oh, yeah

And if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about

Baby, I'm perfect

Baby, we're perfect

If you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do

Then baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can't even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Then baby, you're perfect

Baby, you're perfect

So let's start right now

Credit