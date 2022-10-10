Lirik Dumb - Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm not like them, but I can pretend
The sun is gone but I have a light
The day is done, but I'm having fun
I think I'm dumb, or maybe I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
My heart is broke but I have some glue
Help me inhale and mend it with you
We'll float around and hang out on clouds
Then we'll come down and have a hangover
We'll have a hangover
We'll have a hangover
We'll have a hangover
Skin the sun, fall asleep
Wish away, soul is cheap
Lesson learned, wish me luck
Soothe the burn, wake me up
I'm not like them, but I can pretend
The sun is gone but I have a light
The day is done, but I'm having fun
I think I'm dumb, or maybe I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
I think I'm just happy
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
I think I'm dumb
Artikel Pilihan