Lirik Dumb - Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dumb - Nirvana

I'm not like them, but I can pretend

The sun is gone but I have a light

The day is done, but I'm having fun

I think I'm dumb, or maybe I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

My heart is broke but I have some glue

Help me inhale and mend it with you

We'll float around and hang out on clouds

Then we'll come down and have a hangover

We'll have a hangover

We'll have a hangover

We'll have a hangover

Skin the sun, fall asleep

Wish away, soul is cheap

Lesson learned, wish me luck

Soothe the burn, wake me up

I'm not like them, but I can pretend

The sun is gone but I have a light

The day is done, but I'm having fun

I think I'm dumb, or maybe I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

I think I'm just happy

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb

I think I'm dumb