Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers

Walking Scott Street, feeling like a stranger

With an open heart, open container

I've got a stack of mail and a tall can

It's a shower beer, it's a payment plan

There's helicopters over my head

Every night when I go to bed

Spending money and I earned it

When I'm lonely, that's when I'll burn it

Do you feel ashamed

When you hear my name?

I asked you: How is your sister?

I heard she got her degree

And I said: That makes me feel old

He said: What does that make me?

I asked you: How is playing drums?

You said: It's too much shit to carry

And what about the band?

You said: They're all getting married

Do you feel ashamed

When you hear my name?

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Anyway, don't leave a stranger

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Anyway, don't leave a stranger

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Don't be a stranger

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Credit

Penulis lagu: Marshall Vore / Phoebe Lucille Bridgers / Ruby Rain Henley

Album: Stranger in the Alps

Dirilis: 2017

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Label: Kobalt Music Publishing