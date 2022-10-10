Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
10 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB
Video musik lagu Scott Street karya Phoebe Bridgers.
Video musik lagu Scott Street karya Phoebe Bridgers. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Phoebe Bridgers

Lirik Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers

Walking Scott Street, feeling like a stranger
With an open heart, open container
I've got a stack of mail and a tall can
It's a shower beer, it's a payment plan
There's helicopters over my head
Every night when I go to bed
Spending money and I earned it
When I'm lonely, that's when I'll burn it

Do you feel ashamed
When you hear my name?

I asked you: How is your sister?
I heard she got her degree
And I said: That makes me feel old
He said: What does that make me?
I asked you: How is playing drums?
You said: It's too much shit to carry
And what about the band?
You said: They're all getting married

Do you feel ashamed
When you hear my name?

Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Anyway, don't leave a stranger
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Anyway, don't leave a stranger
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Don't be a stranger
Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh

Credit

Penulis lagu: Marshall Vore / Phoebe Lucille Bridgers / Ruby Rain Henley
Album: Stranger in the Alps
Dirilis: 2017
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Label: Kobalt Music Publishing

