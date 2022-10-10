Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic

I'll be your light, your match, your burning sun

I'll be the bright, in black that's makin' you run

And we'll feel alright, and we'll feel alright

'Cause we'll work it out, yeah, we'll work it out

I'll be doin' this, if you had a doubt

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

I'll be your ghost, your game, your stadium

I'll be your fifty-thousand clapping like one

And I feel alright, and I feel alright

'Cause I worked it out, yeah, I worked it out

I'll be doin' this, if you had a doubt

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

I got my mind made up, man, I can't let go

I'm killing every second 'til it saves my soul

(Ooh) I'll be running, (Ooh) I'll be running

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

There's a maniac out in front of me

Got an angel on my shoulder, and Mestopheles

But mama raised me good, mama raised me right

Mama said, "Do what you want, say prayers at night,"

And I'm saying them, 'cause I'm so devout

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out, yeah

I got my mind made up, man, I can't let go

I'm killing every second 'til it saves my soul

(Ooh) I'll be running, (Ooh) I'll be running

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

And we'll start a fire, and we'll shut it down

'Til the love runs out, 'til the love runs out

Oh, we all want the same thing

Oh, we all run for something

Run for God, for fate

For love, for hate

For gold, for rust

For diamonds, for dust