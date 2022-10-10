Lirik What About Us - P!nk dan Fakta di Baliknya

What About Us - P!nk

La-da-da-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da

We are searchlights, we can see in the dark

We are rockets, pointed up at the stars

We are billions of beautiful hearts

And you sold us down the river too far

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

We are problems that want to be solved

We are children that need to be loved

We were willing, we came when you called

But man, you fooled us, enough is enough, oh

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

Oh, what about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

Oh, what about love? What about trust?

What about us?