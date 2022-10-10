Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim
You look fine and it hurts me
Cause i don’t, cause i don’t
I'm in pain since we didn’t talk anymore
Yes i do, yes i do
It hurts to think that you could be mine
You close the door and want me to let it go
No i won’t give up
Baby take my hand
I know that i love you cause i’m crying over you
I want you back yes i miss you
I miss the way how you miss me too
The way you lay your head on my shoulders
I want you back yes i miss you
Though it hurts me
Though it hurts you
Why don’t we just give it a try?
I lose myself when you’re not here
Yes i do, yes i do
I miss the time when i was mysеlf and You just be you
When we wеre together
When we were together
It hurts to think that you could be mine
You close the door and want me to let it go
No i won’t give up
Baby take my hand
I know that i love you cause i’m crying over you
I want you back yes i miss you
I miss the way how you miss me too
The way you lay your head on my shoulders
I want you back yes i miss you
Though it hurts me
Though it hurts you
Why don’t you just give it a try?
Credit
Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim
Album: I Only Dance When I’m Sad
Dirilis: 20 November 2020
