Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim

You look fine and it hurts me

Cause i don’t, cause i don’t

I'm in pain since we didn’t talk anymore

Yes i do, yes i do

It hurts to think that you could be mine

You close the door and want me to let it go

No i won’t give up

Baby take my hand

I know that i love you cause i’m crying over you

I want you back yes i miss you

I miss the way how you miss me too

The way you lay your head on my shoulders

I want you back yes i miss you

Though it hurts me

Though it hurts you

Why don’t we just give it a try?

I lose myself when you’re not here

Yes i do, yes i do

I miss the time when i was mysеlf and You just be you

When we wеre together

When we were together

It hurts to think that you could be mine

You close the door and want me to let it go

No i won’t give up

Baby take my hand

I know that i love you cause i’m crying over you

I want you back yes i miss you

I miss the way how you miss me too

The way you lay your head on my shoulders

I want you back yes i miss you

Though it hurts me

Though it hurts you

Why don’t you just give it a try?

Credit

Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim

Album: I Only Dance When I’m Sad

Dirilis: 20 November 2020