Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 10 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB
OneRepublic.
OneRepublic. /Instagram @onerepublic

Lirik Lagu If I Lose My SelfOneRepublic

I stared up at the sun
Thought of all of the people, places and things I've loved
I stared up just to see
With all of the faces, you were the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out to sea, yeah
You can see your life out of the window tonight

If I lose myself tonight
It'll be by your side
I lose myself tonight
Whoa, yeah, yeah
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be you and I
Lose myself tonight

I woke up with the sun
Thought of all of the people, places and things I've loved
I woke up just to see
With all of the faces, you were the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble
Washing what you know out to sea, yeah
You can see your life out of the window tonight

If I lose myself tonight
It'll be by your side
I lose myself tonight
Whoa, yeah, yeah
If I lose myself tonight
It'll be you and I
Lose myself tonight, ooh

Take us down and we keep trying
Forty thousand feet, keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
Forty thousand feet, keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
Forty thousand feet, keep flying
Take us down and we keep trying
Forty thousand feet, keep flying
(Ooh, myself)
I lose myself tonight
Ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh

