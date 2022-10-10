Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic

I stared up at the sun

Thought of all of the people, places and things I've loved

I stared up just to see

With all of the faces, you were the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble

Washing what you know out to sea, yeah

You can see your life out of the window tonight

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be by your side

I lose myself tonight

Whoa, yeah, yeah

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be you and I

Lose myself tonight

I woke up with the sun

Thought of all of the people, places and things I've loved

I woke up just to see

With all of the faces, you were the one next to me

You can feel the light start to tremble

Washing what you know out to sea, yeah

You can see your life out of the window tonight

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be by your side

I lose myself tonight

Whoa, yeah, yeah

If I lose myself tonight

It'll be you and I

Lose myself tonight, ooh

Take us down and we keep trying

Forty thousand feet, keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

Forty thousand feet, keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

Forty thousand feet, keep flying

Take us down and we keep trying

Forty thousand feet, keep flying

(Ooh, myself)

I lose myself tonight

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh

