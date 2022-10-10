Lirik About a Girl – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

About a Girl – Nirvana

I need an easy friend

I do, with an ear to lend

I do think you fit this shoe

I do, but you have a clue

I'll take advantage while

You hang me out to dry

But I can't see you every night

Free (I do, I do)

I'm standing in your line

I do hope you have the time

I do pick a number too

I do keep a date with you

I'll take advantage while

You hang me out to dry

But I can't see you every night

Free

I need an easy friend

I do, with an ear to lend

I do think you fit this shoe

I do, but you have a clue

I'll take advantage while

You hang me out to dry

But I can't see you every night

No, I can't see you every night

Free

I do

I do

I do

I do

Credit :

Artis : Nirvana

Songwriter : Kurt Cobain

Album : Bleach

Dirilis : 1989

Genre : Acoustic music, Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie