Lirik About a Girl – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

About a Girl – Nirvana
I need an easy friend
I do, with an ear to lend
I do think you fit this shoe
I do, but you have a clue
I'll take advantage while
You hang me out to dry
But I can't see you every night
Free (I do, I do)
I'm standing in your line
I do hope you have the time
I do pick a number too
I do keep a date with you
I'll take advantage while
You hang me out to dry
But I can't see you every night
Free
I need an easy friend
I do, with an ear to lend
I do think you fit this shoe
I do, but you have a clue
I'll take advantage while
You hang me out to dry
But I can't see you every night
No, I can't see you every night
Free
I do
I do
I do
I do
Credit :
Artis : Nirvana
Songwriter : Kurt Cobain
Album : Bleach
Dirilis : 1989
Genre : Acoustic music, Alternative rock, Alternative/Indie
