Lirik Lagu Once in a Lifetime - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Once in a Lifetime - One Direction
Once in a lifetime
It's just right
We make no mistakes
Not even a landslide or riptide
Could take it all the way
Somehow, it feels like nothing has changed
Right now, my heart is beating the same
Out loud, someone's calling my name
It sounds like you
When I close my eyes
All the stars align
And you are by my side
You are by my side
Once in a lifetime
It's just right
And we are always safe
Not even the bad guys in the dark night
Could take it all away
Somehow, it feels like nothing has changed
Right now, my heart is beating the same
Out loud, someone's calling my name
And it sounds like you
When I close my eyes
All the stars align
And you are by my side
You are by my side (you are by my side)
You are by my side
