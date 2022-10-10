Lirik Lagu Once in a Lifetime - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Once in a Lifetime - One Direction

Once in a lifetime

It's just right

We make no mistakes

Not even a landslide or riptide

Could take it all the way

Somehow, it feels like nothing has changed

Right now, my heart is beating the same

Out loud, someone's calling my name

It sounds like you

When I close my eyes

All the stars align

And you are by my side

You are by my side

Once in a lifetime

It's just right

And we are always safe

Not even the bad guys in the dark night

Could take it all away

Somehow, it feels like nothing has changed

Right now, my heart is beating the same

Out loud, someone's calling my name

And it sounds like you

When I close my eyes

All the stars align

And you are by my side

You are by my side (you are by my side)

You are by my side