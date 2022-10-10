Lirik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic
Days feel harder, night grows longer
Summer says its goodbyes
In darkness' cover, we find shelter
Our own place to hide
Oh, as the light goes out
Thoughts turn to angels all around us
Oh, as the night comes in
Dreams start their drifting and you hear a lullaby
Lullaby
You and I
Trees touch windows, say their hellos
Hear this house as it settles in
Worry slips away, it don't know your name
It don't know where to find us
Oh, as the light goes out
Thoughts turn to angels all around us
Oh, as the night comes in
Dreams start their drifting and you hear a lullaby
A lullaby
You and I
A lullaby
Credit
Penyanyi: OneRepublic
Penulis lagu: Brent Michael Kutzle, Ryan Tedder.
Album: Waking Up
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di Balik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic
Lullaby adalah sebuah lagu yang dilantunkan oleh grup band rock terkenal Amerika Serikat, OneRepublic.
Artikel Pilihan