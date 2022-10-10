Lirik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic

Days feel harder, night grows longer

Summer says its goodbyes

In darkness' cover, we find shelter

Our own place to hide

Oh, as the light goes out

Thoughts turn to angels all around us

Oh, as the night comes in

Dreams start their drifting and you hear a lullaby

Lullaby

You and I

Trees touch windows, say their hellos

Hear this house as it settles in

Worry slips away, it don't know your name

It don't know where to find us

Oh, as the light goes out

Thoughts turn to angels all around us

Oh, as the night comes in

Dreams start their drifting and you hear a lullaby

A lullaby

You and I

A lullaby

Credit

Penyanyi: OneRepublic

Penulis lagu: Brent Michael Kutzle, Ryan Tedder.

Album: Waking Up

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di Balik Lagu Lullaby – OneRepublic

Lullaby adalah sebuah lagu yang dilantunkan oleh grup band rock terkenal Amerika Serikat, OneRepublic.