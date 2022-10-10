Lirik Lagu Blanket of Sadness - Oslo Ibrahim feat Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blanket of Sadness - Oslo Ibrahim feat Rendy Pandugo
Always on a night just like this
my head’s full of shit
I’m sick of being alone
But when somebody’s knocking at my door
Why I choose to hide
Under my blanket of sadness
Tell me why
Well, it’s okay to cry
I’ve been there so many times
Now it’s time to fly and high
I.... I wanna feel again
To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how
I.... I wanna live again
To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how
Don’t know how…
How…
I don’t know what am I supposed to do
When I’m feeling down
All I have’s only myself
I’m lonely when my friends are not around
I miss ’em every day
At least I know where to come home
Tell me why
Well, it’s okay to cry
I’ve been there so many times
Now it’s time to fly and high
I.... I wanna feel again
To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how
I.... I wanna live again
To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how
Don’t know how… How…
It’s just the same I have my own fight
You’re not alone we’re all on your side
Through the good times and the bad, I know you’ll survive
Live a life…
I.... I wanna feel again
To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how
I.... I wanna live again
To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how
Don’t know how… How…
