Lirik Lagu Blanket of Sadness - Oslo Ibrahim feat Rendy Pandugo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blanket of Sadness - Oslo Ibrahim feat Rendy Pandugo

Always on a night just like this

my head’s full of shit

I’m sick of being alone

But when somebody’s knocking at my door

Why I choose to hide

Under my blanket of sadness

Tell me why

Well, it’s okay to cry

I’ve been there so many times

Now it’s time to fly and high

I.... I wanna feel again

To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how

I.... I wanna live again

To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how

Don’t know how…

How…

I don’t know what am I supposed to do

When I’m feeling down

All I have’s only myself

I’m lonely when my friends are not around

I miss ’em every day

At least I know where to come home

Tell me why

Well, it’s okay to cry

I’ve been there so many times

Now it’s time to fly and high

I.... I wanna feel again

To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how

I.... I wanna live again

To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how

Don’t know how… How…

It’s just the same I have my own fight

You’re not alone we’re all on your side

Through the good times and the bad, I know you’ll survive

Live a life…

I.... I wanna feel again

To feel the love that I deserve but I don’t know-how

I.... I wanna live again

To live the life that I deserve but I don’t know-how

Don’t know how… How…