Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim

Stay

We need the talk

Oh, I won't let you go

Just hold my hand

Do not breaking your own vow

Against the clock

Oh, I won't let you go

Just hold my hand

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

You don't pick up your phone

You don't know how deep I'm drowning

Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

Anywhere I go I always wonder where you are

Anywhere I go I always wonder where we are

Every time I know you always wonder where I am

Every time I know you always wonder where we are

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

You don't pick up your phone

You don't know how deep I'm drowning

Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

You don't pick up your phone

You don't know how deep I'm drowning

Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

'Cause I'm not moving on

You don't have to ask me why

You don't pick up your phone

You don't know how deep I'm drowning

Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

Credit

Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim

Album: The Lone Lovers

Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di balik lagu Midnight Thoughts – Oslo Ibrahim