Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim
Stay
We need the talk
Oh, I won't let you go
Just hold my hand
Do not breaking your own vow
Against the clock
Oh, I won't let you go
Just hold my hand
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts
Anywhere I go I always wonder where you are
Anywhere I go I always wonder where we are
Every time I know you always wonder where I am
Every time I know you always wonder where we are
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts
Credit
Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim
Album: The Lone Lovers
Dirilis: 2019
Fakta di balik lagu Midnight Thoughts – Oslo Ibrahim
