Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 03:51 WIB
Potret penyanyi Oslo Ibrahim.
Potret penyanyi Oslo Ibrahim. /Instagram @osloibrahim

Lirik Lagu Midnight Thoughts - Oslo Ibrahim

Stay
We need the talk
Oh, I won't let you go
Just hold my hand
Do not breaking your own vow
Against the clock
Oh, I won't let you go
Just hold my hand

'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

Anywhere I go I always wonder where you are
Anywhere I go I always wonder where we are
Every time I know you always wonder where I am
Every time I know you always wonder where we are

'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
'Cause I'm not moving on
You don't have to ask me why
You don't pick up your phone
You don't know how deep I'm drowning
Deeper than your lonely midnight thoughts

Credit

Penyanyi: Oslo Ibrahim
Album: The Lone Lovers
Dirilis: 2019

Fakta di balik lagu Midnight ThoughtsOslo Ibrahim

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Time of Our Life - DAY6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time of Our Life - DAY6 dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik What You Know Bout Love - Pop Smoke dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sunflower - Post Malone feat Swae Lee dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:27 WIB
Lirik Banyak Makna Cinta - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Banyak Makna Cinta - Putri Ariani dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Buktikan - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Buktikan - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Menahan Rasa Sakit - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Menahan Rasa Sakit - Putri Delina dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scott Street - Phoebe Bridgers dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Love Runs Out - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Yes I Miss You – Oslo Ibrahim dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Lose My Self – OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 04:06 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Korban Banjir Bandang di Pacitan Masih dalam Proses Pencarian, Seorang Petani dan Dua Anak SMP Terseret Arus
2

Jansen Sitindaon Soal Demokrat Usung Anies Capres: Jikapun Kami Jadi Mendukung, Kampanyenya Harus Inklusif
3

Marak Kasus KDRT di Tengah Masyarakat, LPSK: Korban Sebaiknya Berani Mengakhiri Kekerasan
4

Temu Kangen Jokowi Megawati di Batutulis, 2 Jam Bahas Pemilu 2024 hingga Masa Depan Negara
5

Moskow: Reaksi Ukraina Atas Peristiwa Ledakan Jembatan Crimea Membuktikan Sifat Teroris
6

Musisi Eki Cahyadi Harumkan Nama Indonesia di Eropa, Dulu Penyanyi Jalanan Kini Jadi Bintang
7

46 Botol Miras Ditemukan di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Polri Akan Tindak Tegas Pelaku Anarkis di Luar Stadion
8

Kesalahan Besar Rizky Billar Dibongkar Pengacara Sendiri: Memang Abang Salah
9

Selaras dengan Kesaksian Penjual Dawet, Polisi Dalami Temuan 46 Botol Miras Oplosan di Kanjuruhan
10

Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris Chelsea vs Wolves

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Jogja

Ditumbang Malaysia 5-1 Indonesia Gagal Lolos ke Piala Asia U-17 2023

Ditumbang Malaysia 5-1 Indonesia Gagal Lolos ke Piala Asia U-17 2023

10 Oktober 2022, 05:13 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Dini Hari Sejumlah Wilayah Hujan Menambah Udara Dingin Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

Dini Hari Sejumlah Wilayah Hujan Menambah Udara Dingin Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Ini Hanya untuk si Teliti, Bisakah Anda Menunjukkan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini?

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Ini Hanya untuk si Teliti, Bisakah Anda Menunjukkan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini?

10 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Beri Amalan Kaya Mendadak dan Sehat dari Penyakit

Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Beri Amalan Kaya Mendadak dan Sehat dari Penyakit

10 Oktober 2022, 05:11 WIB

Warta Lombok

Kaya Vitamin! Inilah Manfaat Konsumsi Buah Salak yang Baik Bagi Tubuh

Kaya Vitamin! Inilah Manfaat Konsumsi Buah Salak yang Baik Bagi Tubuh

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Utara Times

Apa Itu Grand Heaven? Sering Dikira Hotel, Ternyata Begini Isinya

Apa Itu Grand Heaven? Sering Dikira Hotel, Ternyata Begini Isinya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak 10 Oktober 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Ada Pertengkaran Akibat Ulah Orang Ketiga

Ramalan Zodiak 10 Oktober 2022 Cancer, Leo, Virgo: Ada Pertengkaran Akibat Ulah Orang Ketiga

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Homefront dan The Prince

Jadwal Acara Trans TV Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Homefront dan The Prince

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Jangan Abaikan Sisi Kehidupan, Cinta dan Romansa

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini, Jangan Abaikan Sisi Kehidupan, Cinta dan Romansa

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Savefrom.net Akses di Sini Download Video CapCut Gratis dan Mudah

Link Savefrom.net Akses di Sini Download Video CapCut Gratis dan Mudah

10 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Kembali ke Posisi Puncak

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Kembali ke Posisi Puncak

10 Oktober 2022, 05:09 WIB

Buleleng Post

Link Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Isi dan Maknanya

Link Twibbon Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober, Lengkap dengan Isi dan Maknanya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Indramayu Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 Ada di Enam Lokasi

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 3 Show

Jadwal Indosiar Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Ada D Academy 5 Top 24 Group 3 Show

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

Klaim Segera Sebelum Kadaluarsa, Kode Redeem Super Sus Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 10 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena!

Kode Redeem FF Free Fire Terbaru 10 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren dan Hadiah Tak Terduga dari Garena!

10 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

Jadwal Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober  2022 di Lima Lokasi

10 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Berita Subang

Dedi Mulyadi Salah Apa? Hingga Digugat Cerai Bupati Purwakarta Anne Ratna Mustika, Gimana Nasib Anak-anaknya?

Dedi Mulyadi Salah Apa? Hingga Digugat Cerai Bupati Purwakarta Anne Ratna Mustika, Gimana Nasib Anak-anaknya?

10 Oktober 2022, 05:02 WIB

Kabar Banten

KPU Kabupaten dan Kota di Banten Segera Buka Rekrutmen Calon Anggota PPK, Catat Jadwalnya

KPU Kabupaten dan Kota di Banten Segera Buka Rekrutmen Calon Anggota PPK, Catat Jadwalnya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:01 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Deadline Sebentar Lagi, Pegawai ASN dan Non ASN Segera Lakukan Hal Ini, Resmi dari Menpan RB

Deadline Sebentar Lagi, Pegawai ASN dan Non ASN Segera Lakukan Hal Ini, Resmi dari Menpan RB

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Ramalan Zodiak Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius. Waspadalah Terhadap Musuh Dalam Selimut

Ramalan Zodiak Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Libra, Scorpio, Sagitarius. Waspadalah Terhadap Musuh Dalam Selimut

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 10 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Senin 10 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kabupaten Tabanan dan Sekitarnya

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Hasil Pertandingan Arsenal vs Liverpool: Eksekusi Penalti Bukayo Saka Menangkan The Gunners atas The Reds

Hasil Pertandingan Arsenal vs Liverpool: Eksekusi Penalti Bukayo Saka Menangkan The Gunners atas The Reds

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Rhoma Irama Malam Terakhir, Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Rhoma Irama Malam Terakhir, Lengkap dengan Lirik

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ratusan Warga Probolinggo Deklarasi Prabowo Subianto Presiden 2024, Gerindra: Warga Inginkan Prabowo Subianto

Ratusan Warga Probolinggo Deklarasi Prabowo Subianto Presiden 2024, Gerindra: Warga Inginkan Prabowo Subianto

10 Oktober 2022, 05:00 WIB