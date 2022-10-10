Lirik Lagu Night Changes - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB
Night Changes - One Direction.
Night Changes - One Direction. /One Direction

Night Changes - One Direction

Goin' out tonight, changes into something red
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Everything she never had she's showin' off
Drivin' too fast, moon is breakin' through her hair
She's headin' for somethin' that she won't forget
Havin' no regrets is all that she really wants

We're only gettin' older, baby
And I've been thinkin' about it lately
Does it ever drive you crazy
Just how fast the night changes?
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
Disappearing when you wake up
But there's nothing to be afraid of
Even when the night changes
It will never change me and you

Chasing it tonight, doubts are runnin' 'round her head
He's waitin', hides behind a cigarette
Heart is beatin' loud and she doesn't want it to stop
Movin' too fast, moon is lightin' up her skin
She's fallin', doesn't even know it yet
Havin' no regrets is all that she really wants

We're only gettin' older, baby
And I've been thinkin' about it lately
Does it ever drive you crazy
Just how fast the night changes?
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
Disappearing when you wake up
But there's nothing to be afraid of
Even when the night changes
It will never change me and you

Goin' out tonight, changes into something red
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Reminds her of the missin' piece of innocence she lost

We're only gettin' older, baby
And I've been thinkin' about it lately
Does it ever drive you crazy
Just how fast the night changes?
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
Disappearing when you wake up
But there's nothing to be afraid of
Even when the night changes
It will never change, baby
It will never change, baby
It will never change me and you

Credit

Artist : One Direction
Year : 2014
Album : Four
Genre : Pop
Songwriters : ZAYN, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Jamie Scott, John Ryan & Julian Bunetta

Fakta Night Changes

