Lirik Lagu We Are - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

They think that we're no one

We're nothing. not sorry

They push us

It's too late, It's too late

Not going back

Wa owari me o samasu toki

Zetsubo ya kibo mo dojini me o samashi ta

Kagami ni utsutta boku ga toikakeru

Jibun o gomakashiikiru koto ni imi wa aru ka)

When you're standing on the adge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Now here to hold you

cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark

Hidoku itamu kodo wa hayaku

Tonoku keshiki o kono te de tsukamo u to shi ta)

They are the weakest

They don't even know

Anything they say

Will never break our hearts of gold

When you're standing on the edge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Now here to hold you

cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark

Never tell yourself

You should be someone else

Stand up

tell and say

I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid

So never tell yourself

You should be someone else

Stand up

tell and say

I'm not afraid

When you're standing on the edge

So young and hopeless

Got demons in your head

We are, we are

No ground beneath your feet

Now here to hold you

cause we are, we are

The colors in the dark

