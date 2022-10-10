Lirik Lagu We Are - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

They think that we're no one
We're nothing. not sorry
They push us
It's too late, It's too late
Not going back
Wa owari me o samasu toki
Zetsubo ya kibo mo dojini me o samashi ta
Kagami ni utsutta boku ga toikakeru
Jibun o gomakashiikiru koto ni imi wa aru ka)
When you're standing on the adge
So young and hopeless
Got demons in your head
We are, we are
No ground beneath your feet
Now here to hold you
cause we are, we are
The colors in the dark
Hidoku itamu kodo wa hayaku
Tonoku keshiki o kono te de tsukamo u to shi ta)
They are the weakest
They don't even know
Anything they say
Will never break our hearts of gold
When you're standing on the edge
So young and hopeless
Got demons in your head
We are, we are
No ground beneath your feet
Now here to hold you
cause we are, we are
The colors in the dark
Never tell yourself
You should be someone else
Stand up
tell and say
I'm not afraid, I'm not afraid
So never tell yourself
You should be someone else
Stand up
tell and say
I'm not afraid
When you're standing on the edge
So young and hopeless
Got demons in your head
We are, we are
No ground beneath your feet
Now here to hold you
cause we are, we are
The colors in the dark
