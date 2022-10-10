Lirik Lagu Same Scent - ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Same Scent (English Version) - ONEUS

My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Remember your sce-e-ent

Ayy, ayy, ayy

The wind, it keeps on blowing

It reminds me of your perfume in the air

And every time you breathe out

Oh, it makes me feel like I might go insane

Paid for it, I'm gonna be okay

Even though its tearing me up inside

'Cause if all my thoughts of you fade all away

With every breath, I'll wanna die

My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Remember your sce-e-ent

Ayy, ayy, ayy

My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Remember your sce-e-e-e-ent

A flavor just like you

And I can't get it back

No more, no more

And I can't get it back

No more, no more

Remember when I held your body close

Our lips, they almost touching like a blooming flower

The scent of you, it swept away my body

A scar that I cannot erase

Last night, you made me go lose my, my mind

Let me go 'cause the pain crescendos

If we ever meet up in another life

Forever, I know we'll be dancing in the moon night

My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Remember your sce-e-ent

Ayy, ayy, ayy

My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy

Ayy, ayy, ayy

Remember your sce-e-e-e-ent

A flavor just like you

And I can't get it back

No more, no more

And I can't get it back

No more, no more

Without you by my side, I'm like a flower that's dead

I'm getting thirsty with no water

Something more, I want it, I feel it right now

And I know you're coming over to me, watch

You, I want forever, ever want you

I just need you, want you, your aroma

A flavor just like you