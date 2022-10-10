Lirik Lagu Same Scent - ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Same Scent (English Version) - ONEUS
My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Remember your sce-e-ent
Ayy, ayy, ayy
The wind, it keeps on blowing
It reminds me of your perfume in the air
And every time you breathe out
Oh, it makes me feel like I might go insane
Paid for it, I'm gonna be okay
Even though its tearing me up inside
'Cause if all my thoughts of you fade all away
With every breath, I'll wanna die
My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Remember your sce-e-ent
Ayy, ayy, ayy
My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Remember your sce-e-e-e-ent
A flavor just like you
And I can't get it back
No more, no more
And I can't get it back
No more, no more
Remember when I held your body close
Our lips, they almost touching like a blooming flower
The scent of you, it swept away my body
A scar that I cannot erase
Last night, you made me go lose my, my mind
Let me go 'cause the pain crescendos
If we ever meet up in another life
Forever, I know we'll be dancing in the moon night
My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Remember your sce-e-ent
Ayy, ayy, ayy
My body wants you bare, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy
Ayy, ayy, ayy
Remember your sce-e-e-e-ent
A flavor just like you
And I can't get it back
No more, no more
And I can't get it back
No more, no more
Without you by my side, I'm like a flower that's dead
I'm getting thirsty with no water
Something more, I want it, I feel it right now
And I know you're coming over to me, watch
You, I want forever, ever want you
I just need you, want you, your aroma
A flavor just like you
