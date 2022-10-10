Lirik Lagu Let Me Love You – DJ Snake dan Makna di Baliknya

I used to believe
We were burning on the edge of something beautiful
Something beautiful
Selling a dream
Smoke and mirrors keep us waiting on a miracle
On a miracle
Say, go through the darkest of days
Heaven's a heartbreak away
Never let you go, never let me down
Oh, it's been a hell of a ride
Driving the edge of a knife
Never let you go, never let me down
Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah
I won't give up, nah-nah-nah
Let me love you
Let me love you
Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah
I won't give up, nah-nah-nah
Let me love you
Let me love you
(Oh, baby, baby)
Don't fall asleep
At the wheel, we've got a million miles ahead of us
Miles ahead of us
All that we need
Is a rude awakening to know we're good enough (yeah)
Know we're good enough
Say, go through the darkest of days
Heaven's a heartbreak away
Never let you go, never let me down
Oh, it's been a hell of a ride
Driving the edge of a knife
Never let you go, never let me down
Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah
I won't give up, nah-nah-nah
Let me love you
Let me love you
Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah
I won't give up, nah-nah-nah
Let me love you
Let me love you
(Oh, baby, baby)
Whoa
(Girl, never let you go) Wooh
