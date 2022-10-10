Lirik Lagu Let Me Love You – DJ Snake dan Makna di Baliknya

Let Me Love You – DJ Snake

I used to believe

We were burning on the edge of something beautiful

Something beautiful

Selling a dream

Smoke and mirrors keep us waiting on a miracle

On a miracle

Say, go through the darkest of days

Heaven's a heartbreak away

Never let you go, never let me down

Oh, it's been a hell of a ride

Driving the edge of a knife

Never let you go, never let me down

Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah

I won't give up, nah-nah-nah

Let me love you

Let me love you

Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah

I won't give up, nah-nah-nah

Let me love you

Let me love you

(Oh, baby, baby)

Don't fall asleep

At the wheel, we've got a million miles ahead of us

Miles ahead of us

All that we need

Is a rude awakening to know we're good enough (yeah)

Know we're good enough

Say, go through the darkest of days

Heaven's a heartbreak away

Never let you go, never let me down

Oh, it's been a hell of a ride

Driving the edge of a knife

Never let you go, never let me down

Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah

I won't give up, nah-nah-nah

Let me love you

Let me love you

Don't you give up, nah-nah-nah

I won't give up, nah-nah-nah

Let me love you

Let me love you

(Oh, baby, baby)

Whoa

(Girl, never let you go) Wooh