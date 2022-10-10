Lirik Lagu Wonder - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonder (English Version) - ONE OK ROCK
Take take all the risk
I don't wanna play
Safe safe
Gotta live bend the rules today
Break break
Got the world in the palm of my hands
Runaway way
On a path couple dreams I gotta
Make make
See me walk I don't talk just for the
Sake sake
Step aside because I'm making my plans
Yeah home is home and where we go
'Cause life is beautiful
Don't you ever wonder?
If you only had one breath
Tell me would your one love
Pull you out the deep end
Don't you ever wonder?
Restart
Go ahead, go ahead and push me
Too far
Looking up Imma go and find
My own star
In my blood and you don't understand
Yeah home is home and where we go
'Cause life is beautiful
Don't you ever wonder?
If you only had one breath
Tell me would your one love
Pull you out the deep end
Don't you ever wonder?
If you only had one breath
Tell me would your one love
Pull you out the deep end
Don't you ever wonder?
