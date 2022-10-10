Lirik Lagu Wonder - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonder (English Version) - ONE OK ROCK

Take take all the risk

I don't wanna play

Safe safe

Gotta live bend the rules today

Break break

Got the world in the palm of my hands

Runaway way

On a path couple dreams I gotta

Make make

See me walk I don't talk just for the

Sake sake

Step aside because I'm making my plans

Yeah home is home and where we go

'Cause life is beautiful

Don't you ever wonder?

If you only had one breath

Tell me would your one love

Pull you out the deep end

Don't you ever wonder?

Restart

Go ahead, go ahead and push me

Too far

Looking up Imma go and find

My own star

In my blood and you don't understand

Yeah home is home and where we go

'Cause life is beautiful

Don't you ever wonder?

If you only had one breath

Tell me would your one love

Pull you out the deep end

Don't you ever wonder?

If you only had one breath

Tell me would your one love

Pull you out the deep end

Don't you ever wonder?