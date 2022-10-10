Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK

Neon lights

Woke up in hell for a day

Your body's on fire

My soul is in flames

Downtown, my city is gray

But I got the shine, it's in my DNA

Sing it

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na, na

Blinded by the

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na, na

I'm blinded by the

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Shibuya nights

Burning brighter than the sun

Neon lights

What a time to be living in

Shibuya nights

Live forever till the morning comes

Getting it all for free

Living a strung-out dream

Living a fantasy

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Every one of them

Neon lights

Wake up, go misbehave

Get the fuck off the couch

Turn the streets to a rave

Black out drink till we fade

Make your daddy ashamed

From Tokyo to L.A.

Sing it

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na, na

Blinded by the

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na

Na, na, na-na, na-na, na

Shibuya

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Shibuya nights

Burning brighter than the sun

Neon lights

What a time to be living in

Shibuya nights

Live forever till the morning comes

Getting it all for free

Living a strung-out dream

Living a fantasy

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Every one of them

Neon

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Shibuya nights

Burning brighter than the sun

Neon lights

What a time to be living in

Shibuya nights

Live forever till the morning comes

Getting it all for free

Living a strung-out dream

Living a fantasy

Neon lights

Shining bright on the innocent

Every one of them

Neon lights