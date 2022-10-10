Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK
Neon lights
Woke up in hell for a day
Your body's on fire
My soul is in flames
Downtown, my city is gray
But I got the shine, it's in my DNA
Sing it
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na, na
Blinded by the
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na, na
I'm blinded by the
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Shibuya nights
Burning brighter than the sun
Neon lights
What a time to be living in
Shibuya nights
Live forever till the morning comes
Getting it all for free
Living a strung-out dream
Living a fantasy
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Every one of them
Neon lights
Wake up, go misbehave
Get the fuck off the couch
Turn the streets to a rave
Black out drink till we fade
Make your daddy ashamed
From Tokyo to L.A.
Sing it
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na, na
Blinded by the
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na
Na, na, na-na, na-na, na
Shibuya
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Shibuya nights
Burning brighter than the sun
Neon lights
What a time to be living in
Shibuya nights
Live forever till the morning comes
Getting it all for free
Living a strung-out dream
Living a fantasy
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Every one of them
Neon
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Shibuya nights
Burning brighter than the sun
Neon lights
What a time to be living in
Shibuya nights
Live forever till the morning comes
Getting it all for free
Living a strung-out dream
Living a fantasy
Neon lights
Shining bright on the innocent
Every one of them
Neon lights
