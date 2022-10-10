Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lithium - Nirvana

I'm so happy 'cause today I found my friends

They're in my head

I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you

Broke our mirrors

Sunday morning is everyday, for all I care

And I'm not scared

Light my candles in a daze

'Cause I've found God

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm so lonely, that's okay, I shaved my head

And I'm not sad

And just maybe I'm to blame for all I've heard

But I'm not sure

I'm so excited, I can't wait to meet you there

And I don't care

I'm so horny, that's okay

My will is good

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I like it, I'm not gonna crack

I miss you, I'm not gonna crack

I love you, I'm not gonna crack

I killed you, I'm not gonna crack

I like it, I'm not gonna crack

I miss you, I'm not gonna crack

I love you, I'm not gonna crack

I killed you, I'm not gonna crack

Credit :

Artis : Nirvana

Songwriter : Kurt Cobain

Album : Nevermind

Dirilis : 1991

Genre : Grunge, Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Metal, Rock