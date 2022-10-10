Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lithium - Nirvana
I'm so happy 'cause today I found my friends
They're in my head
I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you
Broke our mirrors
Sunday morning is everyday, for all I care
And I'm not scared
Light my candles in a daze
'Cause I've found God
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm so lonely, that's okay, I shaved my head
And I'm not sad
And just maybe I'm to blame for all I've heard
But I'm not sure
I'm so excited, I can't wait to meet you there
And I don't care
I'm so horny, that's okay
My will is good
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I like it, I'm not gonna crack
I miss you, I'm not gonna crack
I love you, I'm not gonna crack
I killed you, I'm not gonna crack
I like it, I'm not gonna crack
I miss you, I'm not gonna crack
I love you, I'm not gonna crack
I killed you, I'm not gonna crack
I'm so happy 'cause today I found my friends
They're in my head
I'm so ugly, that's okay, 'cause so are you
Broke our mirrors
Sunday morning is everyday, for all I care
And I'm not scared
Light my candles in a daze
'Cause I've found God
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
I like it, I'm not gonna crack
I miss you, I'm not gonna crack
I love you, I'm not gonna crack
I killed you, I'm not gonna crack
I like it, I'm not gonna crack
I miss you, I'm not gonna crack
I love you, I'm not gonna crack
I killed you, I'm not gonna crack
Credit :
Artis : Nirvana
Songwriter : Kurt Cobain
Album : Nevermind
Dirilis : 1991
Genre : Grunge, Alternative/Indie, Children's Music, Metal, Rock
