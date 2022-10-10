Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK
I'm coming straight out of Tokyo
On my way to the coast
To the head of the culture clash
I'm ready to go now in the distance
They shine like neon lights
I just can't resist them
Been waiting my whole life
Come and break my heart you American girls
How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
American girls
You've got me so obsessed
I like when east meets west
It's like I'm in a movie except you wanna use me
And she said "Hell yes"
Now my heart's beating
She's got that one track mind
Always gets me kicking
She knows just what I like
Come and break my heart you American girls
How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
American girls
I wanna take you out
I wanna show you off
I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock
I wanna take you out
I wanna show you off
I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock
You know who you are (American girls)
You know who you are (American girls)
Come and break my heart you American girls
How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
Can't you see I'm out of my head for you
American girls
I wanna take you out
I wanna show you off
I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock
I wanna take you out
I wanna show you off
I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock
American girls
