Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK

I'm coming straight out of Tokyo

On my way to the coast

To the head of the culture clash

I'm ready to go now in the distance

They shine like neon lights

I just can't resist them

Been waiting my whole life

Come and break my heart you American girls

How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

American girls

You've got me so obsessed

I like when east meets west

It's like I'm in a movie except you wanna use me

And she said "Hell yes"

Now my heart's beating

She's got that one track mind

Always gets me kicking

She knows just what I like

Come and break my heart you American girls

How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

American girls

I wanna take you out

I wanna show you off

I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock

I wanna take you out

I wanna show you off

I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock

You know who you are (American girls)

You know who you are (American girls)

Come and break my heart you American girls

How'd you get that reputation for taking over the world

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

Can't you see I'm out of my head for you

American girls

I wanna take you out

I wanna show you off

I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock

I wanna take you out

I wanna show you off

I like the way you walk, the way you talk, the way you rock

American girls

