Lirik Lagu Run - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run - OneRepublic

When I was a young boy living in the city

All I did was run, run, run, run, run

Staring at the lights, they look so pretty

Momma said son son son son son

You’re gonna grow up, you’re gonna get old

All that glitters don’t turn to gold

But until then just have your fun

Boy, run, run, run, run, run

Yeah, run, run, run

Run, run, run

When I was a young kid living in the city

All I did was pay, pay, pay, pay, pay

And every single dime that good Lord gave me

I could make it last three, four, five days

Living it up but living down low

Chasing that luck before I get old

And looking back, oh, we had some fun

Boy, run, run, run, run, run

They tell you that the sky might fall

They’ll say that you might lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Yeah, one day well the sky might fall

Yeah, one day I could lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

If I learned one lesson, count your blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Run, run, run

Didn’t get everything that I wanted

But I got what I need, yeah yeah

I see that light in the morning

Shining down on me

So take me up high, take me down low

Where it all ends nobody knows

But until then let’s have some fun

Yeah, run, run, run, run, run

They tell you that the sky might fall

They’ll say that you might lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Yeah, one day well the sky might fall

Yeah, one day I could lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

If I learned one lesson, count your blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run