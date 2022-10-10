Lirik Lagu Wild Life - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm staring at these sudden waterfalls
Tears that don't make sense to me at all
This life's what happens when you're making plans
Don't know what happens next or where I stand
Wanna live this wild life wild every day, woo
Wanna say the things people never say, woo-ooh
I'll take all the love and all the pain, eh
Wanna live this wild life wild today, oh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Give me all your love and all your pain
Gon' live this wild life wild today, oh
I'm staring at these faded signs ahead
But all these turns just fill me up with dread
But life's what happens when you're making plans, woo
Dive or step right in but please don't stand, oh
Wanna live this wild life wild every day, woo
Wanna say the things people never say, woo-ooh
I'll take all the love and all the pain, eh
Wanna live this wild life wild today, oh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Give me all your love and all your pain
Gon' live this wild life wild today, oh
Credit
Penyanyi: OneRepublic
Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder, Brent Michael Kutzle, John Nathaniel.
Album: Soundtrack Film Clouds
Dirilis: 16 Oktobers 2020
