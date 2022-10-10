Lirik Lagu Wild Life - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wild Life - OneRepublic

I'm staring at these sudden waterfalls

Tears that don't make sense to me at all

This life's what happens when you're making plans

Don't know what happens next or where I stand

Wanna live this wild life wild every day, woo

Wanna say the things people never say, woo-ooh

I'll take all the love and all the pain, eh

Wanna live this wild life wild today, oh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Give me all your love and all your pain

Gon' live this wild life wild today, oh

I'm staring at these faded signs ahead

But all these turns just fill me up with dread

But life's what happens when you're making plans, woo

Dive or step right in but please don't stand, oh

Wanna live this wild life wild every day, woo

Wanna say the things people never say, woo-ooh

I'll take all the love and all the pain, eh

Wanna live this wild life wild today, oh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Give me all your love and all your pain

Gon' live this wild life wild today, oh

Credit

Penyanyi: OneRepublic

Penulis lagu: Ryan Tedder, Brent Michael Kutzle, John Nathaniel.

Album: Soundtrack Film Clouds

Dirilis: 16 Oktobers 2020