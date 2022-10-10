Lirik Lagu Start Again - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Start Again - OneRepublic

[OneRepublic]

Can't I just turn back the clock?

Forgive my sins

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

I know that I messed it up

Time and time again

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

I was switchin' up the lanes

Steppin' out the frame I'm in

I was pulling on the reins

Sick of all the same happenin'

I swear I was looking for disaster

Mixed with a bottle of gin

And just because I come home after

Doesn't mean you'll take me in

You see my world is spinning like there's nothing below

You see my world is feeling like it just might explode

And yes I know it's hard to take it backwards from my mind

I need to get it right, need to see some light come in

Can't I just turn back the clock?

Forgive my sins

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

I know that I messed it up

Time and time again

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

[Logic]

Feelin' like maybe I'm unappreciated

Like my presence in your life has been alleviated

I feel like everything I've done before is different now

But I can see clearer than ever from a distance now

Every day I do it, I been goin' through it

But you never knew it 'cause I never showed you

You gave me the world, so I feel I owed you

I been lookin' through the mirror and that's the old you

Imma get it right now, don't know how

But I promise that we're gonna make it somehow

I'm all in, it's from the heart again

Open up your mind and maybe we could start again

[OneRepublic]

Can't I just turn back the clock?

Forgive my sins

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

I know that I messed it up

Time and time again

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again

Oh-oh-ohhh, oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-ohhh, oh-oh-oh

And yes I know it's hard to take it backwards from my mind

I need to get it right, need to see some light come in

Can't I just turn back the clock?

Forgive my sins

I just wanna roll my sleeves up

And start again