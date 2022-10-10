Lirik Lagu Start Again - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 03:12 WIB
Cover lagu Start Again – OneRepublic feat Logic.
Cover lagu Start Again – OneRepublic feat Logic. /Twitter @OneRepublic

Start Again - OneRepublic

[OneRepublic]
Can't I just turn back the clock?
Forgive my sins
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again
I know that I messed it up
Time and time again
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again

I was switchin' up the lanes
Steppin' out the frame I'm in
I was pulling on the reins
Sick of all the same happenin'
I swear I was looking for disaster
Mixed with a bottle of gin
And just because I come home after
Doesn't mean you'll take me in

You see my world is spinning like there's nothing below
You see my world is feeling like it just might explode
And yes I know it's hard to take it backwards from my mind
I need to get it right, need to see some light come in

Can't I just turn back the clock?
Forgive my sins
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again
I know that I messed it up
Time and time again
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again

[Logic]
Feelin' like maybe I'm unappreciated
Like my presence in your life has been alleviated
I feel like everything I've done before is different now
But I can see clearer than ever from a distance now
Every day I do it, I been goin' through it
But you never knew it 'cause I never showed you
You gave me the world, so I feel I owed you
I been lookin' through the mirror and that's the old you
Imma get it right now, don't know how
But I promise that we're gonna make it somehow
I'm all in, it's from the heart again
Open up your mind and maybe we could start again

[OneRepublic]
Can't I just turn back the clock?
Forgive my sins
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again
I know that I messed it up
Time and time again
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again

Oh-oh-ohhh, oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-ohhh, oh-oh-oh

And yes I know it's hard to take it backwards from my mind
I need to get it right, need to see some light come in
Can't I just turn back the clock?
Forgive my sins
I just wanna roll my sleeves up
And start again

