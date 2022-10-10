Lirik Lagu 60 Seconds - Ollie dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:09 WIB
Potret Cover lagu 60 Seconds - Ollie.
Potret Cover lagu 60 Seconds - Ollie.

60 Seconds - Ollie

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team
You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean
I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean
Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen
Cause I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)

Hate that I can't kiss you through this phone
Wouldn't tell you that I miss you if I don't
Little butterfly, I know where you'll be
I love you yea I wrote these melodies
I got the issues that I know need some work
Just pick up the phone I know it can't hurt
Tell me anything anything you please
I can't leave you

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team
You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean
I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean
Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen
Cause I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)

It's like what I gotta do for you to get it
Give you all of me not just some percentage
Might just rap this verse tell ya where my head is
You know how I smoke my weed its R.I.P I need your presence
Don't just push me out bring me in hear me out
Tell me all your questions all your fears all your doubts
And how your focused on your fam not money and clout
I think I love you I really love you won't live without

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team
You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean
I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean
Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen
Cause I've been loving you for a minute
It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)

Editor: Nopsi Marga

