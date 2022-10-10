Lirik Lagu 60 Seconds - Ollie dan Fakta di Baliknya

60 Seconds - Ollie

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team

You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean

I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean

Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen

Cause I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)

Hate that I can't kiss you through this phone

Wouldn't tell you that I miss you if I don't

Little butterfly, I know where you'll be

I love you yea I wrote these melodies

I got the issues that I know need some work

Just pick up the phone I know it can't hurt

Tell me anything anything you please

I can't leave you

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team

You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean

I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean

Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen

Cause I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)

It's like what I gotta do for you to get it

Give you all of me not just some percentage

Might just rap this verse tell ya where my head is

You know how I smoke my weed its R.I.P I need your presence

Don't just push me out bring me in hear me out

Tell me all your questions all your fears all your doubts

And how your focused on your fam not money and clout

I think I love you I really love you won't live without

Why you always ghost me I'm the one that's on your team

You have mad emotions let me show you what I mean

I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it

You can have my shoulder when there's nowhere else to lean

Rather have you over I don't want you on my screen

Cause I've been loving you for a minute

It's been hard for you for you to get it (get it)