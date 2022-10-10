Lirik Lagu All the Right Moves - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the Right Moves - OneRepublic
All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They've got
All the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
Let's paint the picture of the perfect place
They've got it better than when anyone's told ya
They'll be the King of Hearts, and you're the Queen of Spades
Then we'll fight for you like we were your soldiers
I know we got it good, but they got it made
And their grass is getting greener each day
I know things are looking up, but soon they'll take us down
Before anybody's knowing our name
They've got
All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They've got
All the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down
They say
Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
They say
Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
Do you think I'm special? Do you think I'm nice?
Am I bright enough to shine in your spaces?
Between the noise you hear, and the sounds you like
Are we just sinking in an ocean of faces?
It can't be possible that rain could fall
Only when it's over our heads
The sun is shining every day, but it's far away
Over the world that's dead
Artikel Pilihan