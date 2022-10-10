Lirik Lagu All the Right Moves - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 03:06 WIB
Potongan scene tarian topeng dalam MV All the Right Moves – One Republic.
Potongan scene tarian topeng dalam MV All the Right Moves – One Republic. /YouTube OneRepublic

All the Right Moves - OneRepublic

All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They've got
All the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down

Let's paint the picture of the perfect place
They've got it better than when anyone's told ya
They'll be the King of Hearts, and you're the Queen of Spades
Then we'll fight for you like we were your soldiers

I know we got it good, but they got it made
And their grass is getting greener each day
I know things are looking up, but soon they'll take us down
Before anybody's knowing our name

They've got

All the right friends in all the right places
So yeah, we're going down
They've got
All the right moves and all the right faces
So yeah, we're going down

They say
Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down
They say
Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going
Yeah, we're going down

Do you think I'm special? Do you think I'm nice?
Am I bright enough to shine in your spaces?
Between the noise you hear, and the sounds you like
Are we just sinking in an ocean of faces?

It can't be possible that rain could fall
Only when it's over our heads
The sun is shining every day, but it's far away
Over the world that's dead

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Neon - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu American Girls - ONE OK ROCK dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:33 WIB
Lirik Lagu No Diggity - ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Diggity - ONEUS dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB
Lirik Canggih - Petra Sihombing dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Canggih - Petra Sihombing dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Horizon - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Horizon - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Putra Petir - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Putra Petir - The Panturas dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:27 WIB
Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can't Control My Self – Taeyeon SNSD, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Control My Self – Taeyeon SNSD, dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Lagu Run - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Run - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:24 WIB
Lirik Gangnam Style - PSY, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Gangnam Style - PSY, dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:23 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Dikepung Api, Anak Berkebutuhan Khusus di Sukabumi Tewas Terpanggang
2

Puluhan Botol Miras Oplosan di Stadion Kanjuruhan Dikantongi Polisi, Tim Sidik Dalami Temuan
3

Jembatan Krench Terbakar, Vladimir Putin Perintahkan Jajarannya untuk Lakukan Penyelidikan
4

Jembatan Kerch yang Dibangun Putin Meledak Akibat Bom, Terjadi Selang Sehari Sang Presiden Berulang Tahun
5

Manfaat Mengonsumsi Asam Lemak Omega 3 di Usia Paruh Baya terhadap Kesehatan Otak
6

BSU Tahap 5 Cair dalam Waktu Dekat, Cek Nama Penerima Lewat Dua Situs Pemerintah
7

AHY Soal Anies Baswedan jadi Capres 2024: Saya Pribadi Memiliki Kesamaan Visi dan Cita-cita
8

Putranya Diduga Melakukan KDRT kepada Lesti Kejora, Ayah Angkat Rizky Billar Buka Suara
9

Gedung Sekolahnya Roboh, Wakil Humas MTsN 19 Akui Pemeliharan Terakhir pada 2019
10

Menko PMK Minta Aremania Urungkan Niat Berdemonstrasi Terkait Kasus Tragedi Kanjuruhan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Ngawi

Badai Puting Beliung Terjang Ngawi Jawa Timur Belasan Rumah Warga Rusak Ratusan Pohon Tumbang

Badai Puting Beliung Terjang Ngawi Jawa Timur Belasan Rumah Warga Rusak Ratusan Pohon Tumbang

10 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Zona Priangan

Hooded Pitohui Asal Papau Nugini, Burung Pertama di Dunia yang Dinyatakan Secara Ilmiah Sangat Berbisa

Hooded Pitohui Asal Papau Nugini, Burung Pertama di Dunia yang Dinyatakan Secara Ilmiah Sangat Berbisa

10 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Berita Subang

Nonton Sinema Horor Asia : Malam Satu Syuro, Link Live Streaming dan Jadwal ANTV Senin 10 Oktober 2022

Nonton Sinema Horor Asia : Malam Satu Syuro, Link Live Streaming dan Jadwal ANTV Senin 10 Oktober 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 03:42 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Mereka Memberi Anda Cukup Kehangatan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari ini Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Mereka Memberi Anda Cukup Kehangatan

10 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 7 Halaman 77 Kurikulum Merdeka: Kegiatan 3 Identifikasi Kata-kata Fokus

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 7 Halaman 77 Kurikulum Merdeka: Kegiatan 3 Identifikasi Kata-kata Fokus

10 Oktober 2022, 03:40 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ini Dia Kode Redeem PUBG Spesial Senin, 10 Oktober 2022 Ada Senjata Baru?

Ini Dia Kode Redeem PUBG Spesial Senin, 10 Oktober 2022 Ada Senjata Baru?

10 Oktober 2022, 03:35 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

TIPIS, Peluang Timnas Indonesia U17 Lajut di Ajang Piala Asia U17 2023 Usai Kalah dari Malaysia

TIPIS, Peluang Timnas Indonesia U17 Lajut di Ajang Piala Asia U17 2023 Usai Kalah dari Malaysia

10 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 7 Halaman 75 Kurikulum Merdeka: Tabel 3.2 Perbandingan Infografik

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 7 Halaman 75 Kurikulum Merdeka: Tabel 3.2 Perbandingan Infografik

10 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: yang Lajang Akan Bertemu Seseorang yang Menarik

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: yang Lajang Akan Bertemu Seseorang yang Menarik

10 Oktober 2022, 03:30 WIB

Utara Times

Mengenal Celine Van Gestel, Profil Pevoli Cantik Asal Belgia yang Bersinar di World Championship FIVB 2022

Mengenal Celine Van Gestel, Profil Pevoli Cantik Asal Belgia yang Bersinar di World Championship FIVB 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 03:20 WIB

Berita Subang

Link Live Streaming Cinta Setelah Cinta, Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Tayang 19.15 WIB dan Jadwal SCTV Hari Ini

Link Live Streaming Cinta Setelah Cinta, Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Tayang 19.15 WIB dan Jadwal SCTV Hari Ini

10 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB

Utara Times

Doa Mengancam Series Kapan Tayang? Berikut Informasi Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayang

Doa Mengancam Series Kapan Tayang? Berikut Informasi Sinopsis dan Jadwal Tayang

10 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Tawaran Kerja yang Bagus, Manfaatkan!

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Akan Ada Tawaran Kerja yang Bagus, Manfaatkan!

10 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB

Malang Terkini

Tanggal Hijriah Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022

Tanggal Hijriah Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 03:14 WIB

Utara Times

Mengenal Nathalie Lemmens: Profil Blocker Cantik Belgia yang Gemilang di World Championship FIVB 2022

Mengenal Nathalie Lemmens: Profil Blocker Cantik Belgia yang Gemilang di World Championship FIVB 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Buleleng Post

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Segera Menukarkan Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

Jangan Lewatkan untuk Segera Menukarkan Kode Redeem Point Blank Hari Ini Senin, 10 Oktober 2022

10 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

10 Oktober Memperingati Hari Kesehatan Mental Sedunia, Begini Sejarah Singkatnya

10 Oktober Memperingati Hari Kesehatan Mental Sedunia, Begini Sejarah Singkatnya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Buleleng Post

Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Free Fire Aktif, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Senjata

Segera Klaim Kode Redeem Free Fire Aktif, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022 dengan Beragam Hadiah Senjata

10 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Tak Punya Nyali, Band D'Masiv dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Tak Punya Nyali, Band D'Masiv dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

10 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Senin , 10 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Diberikan Kesehatan

Jadwal Sholat Makassar dan Sekitarnya Senin , 10 Oktober 2022, Serta Doa Diberikan Kesehatan

10 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa di Liga Inggris: Ada Prediksi Skor, H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain

10 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Jaga Keseimbangan Antara Pengeluaran dan Penghasilan

Ramalan Zodiak Pisces Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Jaga Keseimbangan Antara Pengeluaran dan Penghasilan

10 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ini Waktunya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB