Lirik Lagu All the Right Moves - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

All the Right Moves - OneRepublic

All the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They've got

All the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

Let's paint the picture of the perfect place

They've got it better than when anyone's told ya

They'll be the King of Hearts, and you're the Queen of Spades

Then we'll fight for you like we were your soldiers

I know we got it good, but they got it made

And their grass is getting greener each day

I know things are looking up, but soon they'll take us down

Before anybody's knowing our name

They've got

All the right friends in all the right places

So yeah, we're going down

They've got

All the right moves and all the right faces

So yeah, we're going down

They say

Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

They say

Everybody knows, everybody knows where we're going

Yeah, we're going down

Do you think I'm special? Do you think I'm nice?

Am I bright enough to shine in your spaces?

Between the noise you hear, and the sounds you like

Are we just sinking in an ocean of faces?

It can't be possible that rain could fall

Only when it's over our heads

The sun is shining every day, but it's far away

Over the world that's dead