Lirik Lagu Positions - Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Positions – Ariana Grande

Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hopin' I don't repeat history

Boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)

Never need no (no), no one else, babe

'Cause I'll be

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen, and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for y-

Perfect, perfect

You're too good to be true (you're too good to be true)

But I get tired of runnin'

Fuck it, now I'm runnin' with you (wit' you)

Said, boy, I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love on a Monday (ah-ah)

Never need no (no), no one else, babе

'Cause I'll be

Switchin' the positions for you (for you, ah)

Cookin' in thе kitchen, and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you

Cookin' in the kitchen, and I'm in the bedroom (bedroom)

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switchin' for you

This some shit that I usually don't do (yeah)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to

'Cause you're down for me, and I'm down too (and I'm down too)

Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you

This some shit that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do)

But for you, I kinda, kinda want to

'Cause you're down for me, and I'm down too