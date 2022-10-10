Lirik Lagu Rescue Me - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rescue Me - OneRepublic

Would you rescue me?

Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me?

We don't talk much, not anymore

Broken bottles and slammin' doors

But we still care about each other

Say we care about each other

I know life took us far away

But I still dream 'bout the good old days

When we took care of each other

We were livin' for each other

But I start to wonder, wonder

If I'm slipping under, under (Oh, oh)

Would you rescue me?

Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me?

Would you rescue me?

Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me?

Yeah, I miss all the times we had

Can't forget what you can't get back

And you can't find it in another

Man, time, it ain't your lover

I don't care what you thought before

I'll be there anytime you call

Don't you ever call another

No need to call another

And I start to wonder, wonder

If I'm slipping under, under (Oh, oh)

Would you rescue me?

Would you get my back?

Would you take my call when I start to crack?

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?

When I need your love, if I need your help

Would you rescue me? Ahh

Would you rescue me? Yeah

Would you rescue me?

Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)

Would you rescue me?

Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)