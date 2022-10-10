Lirik Lagu Rescue Me - OneRepublic dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rescue Me - OneRepublic
Would you rescue me?
Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me?
We don't talk much, not anymore
Broken bottles and slammin' doors
But we still care about each other
Say we care about each other
I know life took us far away
But I still dream 'bout the good old days
When we took care of each other
We were livin' for each other
But I start to wonder, wonder
If I'm slipping under, under (Oh, oh)
Would you rescue me?
Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me?
Would you rescue me?
Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me?
Yeah, I miss all the times we had
Can't forget what you can't get back
And you can't find it in another
Man, time, it ain't your lover
I don't care what you thought before
I'll be there anytime you call
Don't you ever call another
No need to call another
And I start to wonder, wonder
If I'm slipping under, under (Oh, oh)
Would you rescue me?
Would you get my back?
Would you take my call when I start to crack?
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me? (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me when I'm by myself?
When I need your love, if I need your help
Would you rescue me? Ahh
Would you rescue me? Yeah
Would you rescue me?
Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)
Would you rescue me?
Oh, rescue me (Would you rescue me?)
