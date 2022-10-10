Lirik Lagu Rape Me - Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rape Me - Nirvana

Rape me

Rape me, my friend

Rape me

Rape me again

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

Hate me

Do it, and do it again

Waste me

Rape me, my friend

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

My favorite inside source

I'll kiss your open sores

Appreciate your concern

You're gonna stink and burn

Rape me

Rape me, my friend

Rape me

Rape me again

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

I'm not the only one

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me (Rape me)

Rape me