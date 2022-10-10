Lirik Lagu Rape Me - Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 02:01 WIB
Lirik lagu Rape Me yang dipopulerkan Nirvana.
Lirik lagu Rape Me yang dipopulerkan Nirvana.

Rape Me - Nirvana

Rape me
Rape me, my friend
Rape me
Rape me again

I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one

Hate me
Do it, and do it again
Waste me
Rape me, my friend

I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one

My favorite inside source
I'll kiss your open sores
Appreciate your concern
You're gonna stink and burn

Rape me
Rape me, my friend
Rape me
Rape me again

I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one
I'm not the only one

Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me (Rape me)
Rape me

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

