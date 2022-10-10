Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes

High dive into frozen waves

Where the past comes back to life (Life, life)

Fight fear for the selfish pain

It was worth it every time (Time, time)

Hold still right before we crash

'Cause we both know how this ends (End, end)

Our clock ticks 'til it breaks your glass

And I drown in you again

'Cause you are the piece of me

I wish I didn't need

Chasing relentlessly

Still fight and I don't know why

If our love is tragedy

Why are you my remedy?

If our love's insanity

Why are you my clarity?

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

If our love is tragedy

Why are you my remedy?

If our love's insanity

Why are you my clarity?

Walk on through a red parade

And refuse to make amends (-Mends, -mends)

It cuts deep through our ground and makes us

Forget all common sense (Sense, sense)

Don't speak as I try to leave

'Cause we both know what we'll choose (Choose, choose)

If you pull, then I'll push too deep

And I'll fall right back to you (You, you)

'Cause you are the piece of me

I wish I didn't need

Chasing relentlessly

Still fight and I don't know why

If our love is tragedy

Why are you my remedy?

If our love's insanity

Why are you my clarity?