Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB
Lirik lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes.
Lirik lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes. /YouTube/ZEDDVEVO

Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes

High dive into frozen waves
Where the past comes back to life (Life, life)
Fight fear for the selfish pain
It was worth it every time (Time, time)
Hold still right before we crash
'Cause we both know how this ends (End, end)
Our clock ticks 'til it breaks your glass
And I drown in you again

'Cause you are the piece of me
I wish I didn't need
Chasing relentlessly
Still fight and I don't know why

If our love is tragedy
Why are you my remedy?
If our love's insanity
Why are you my clarity?

(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)
(Eh-eh-eh-eh-eh)

If our love is tragedy
Why are you my remedy?
If our love's insanity
Why are you my clarity?

Walk on through a red parade
And refuse to make amends (-Mends, -mends)
It cuts deep through our ground and makes us
Forget all common sense (Sense, sense)
Don't speak as I try to leave
'Cause we both know what we'll choose (Choose, choose)
If you pull, then I'll push too deep
And I'll fall right back to you (You, you)

'Cause you are the piece of me
I wish I didn't need
Chasing relentlessly
Still fight and I don't know why

If our love is tragedy
Why are you my remedy?
If our love's insanity
Why are you my clarity?

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

