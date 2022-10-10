Lirik Beating Heart - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beating Heart - Ellie Goulding:
Eyes make their peace in difficulties with wounded lips and salted cheeks
And finally we step to leave to the departure lounge of disbelief
And I don't know where I'm going but I know it's gonna be a long time
And I'll be leaving in the morning come to the white wine bitter sunlight
Wanna hear your beating heart tonight
Before the bleeding sun comes alive
I want to make the best of what is left hold tight
And hear my beating heart one last time before daylight
And the canyon underneath the trees
Behind the dark sky you looked at me
I fell for you like autumn leaves
Never faded evergreen
And I don't know where I'm going but I know it's gonna be a long time
'Cause I'll be leaving in the morning come to the white wine bitter sunlight
Wanna hear your beating heart tonight
Before the bleeding sun comes alive
I want to make the best of what is left hold tight
And hear my beating heart one last time
I can't face, now everything has changed
I just wanna be by your side
Here's hoping we collide
Here's hoping we collide
Here's hoping we collide
Wanna hear your beating heart tonight
Before the bleeding sun comes alive
I wanna make the best of what is left hold tight
And hear my beating heart one last time
Wanna hear your beating heart tonight
