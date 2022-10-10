Lirik Beating Heart - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beating Heart - Ellie Goulding:

Eyes make their peace in difficulties with wounded lips and salted cheeks

And finally we step to leave to the departure lounge of disbelief

And I don't know where I'm going but I know it's gonna be a long time

And I'll be leaving in the morning come to the white wine bitter sunlight

Wanna hear your beating heart tonight

Before the bleeding sun comes alive

I want to make the best of what is left hold tight

And hear my beating heart one last time before daylight

And the canyon underneath the trees

Behind the dark sky you looked at me

I fell for you like autumn leaves

Never faded evergreen

And I don't know where I'm going but I know it's gonna be a long time

'Cause I'll be leaving in the morning come to the white wine bitter sunlight

Wanna hear your beating heart tonight

Before the bleeding sun comes alive

I want to make the best of what is left hold tight

And hear my beating heart one last time

I can't face, now everything has changed

I just wanna be by your side

Here's hoping we collide

Here's hoping we collide

Here's hoping we collide

Wanna hear your beating heart tonight

Before the bleeding sun comes alive

I wanna make the best of what is left hold tight

And hear my beating heart one last time

Wanna hear your beating heart tonight