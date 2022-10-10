Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila

[Bazzi:]

Hey

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Love your imperfections, every angle

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

So I just had to let you know



The way that Gucci look on you, amazing

But nothing can compare to when you're naked

Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded

Saying you're the one for me, I need to face it



Started when we were younger

Swear to God that I loved her

Sorry that your mom found out

Guess that we just really had the thunder

Ain't nobody else that I'd be under

Beautiful, beautiful life right now

Beautiful, beautiful night right now

No, no, no



Hey

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel

Love your imperfections, every angle

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know

So I just had to let you know



[Camila Cabello:]

Oh my god

Where did the time go?

I wished the hours would go slow

How is it 6 AM?

Your touch is heaven-sent

Beautiful, beautiful sight right now

Beautiful, beautiful life right now

Got the angel saying ooh-ah right now like ooh-ah

And this is why we've got to touch (ah)

Sometimes words are not enough (no)

Painted in your golden kiss

Honey dripping from your lips

I thank God and my lucky stars

Darling, don't you know what you are?

Yeah, baby, you are



[Bazzi & Camila Cabello:]

Hey (hey, baby)

Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel (ooh)

Love your imperfections every angle (baby, baby)

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know (yeah, baby)

So I just had to let you know



The way that Gucci look on you amazing (yeah, yeah)

But nothing can compare to when you're naked (oh)

Tomorrow comes and goes before you know (yeah)

So I just had to let you know (oh-whoa yeah)

I just had to let you know

Swear to God you're beautiful (yeah)



Credit:

Penyanyi: Camila Cabello, Bazzi

Penulis: Andrew Bazzi, Camila Cabello, Rice N’ Peas

Produser: Bazzi, Rice N’ Peas



Fakta Dibalik Lagu “Beautiful”

Lagu “Beautiful” awalnya merupakan lagu solo milik Bazzi, seorang penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat yang dirilis pada 2 Juli 2017. Lalu Bazzi merilis ulang lagu ini dimana ia berduet dengan Camila Cabello satu tahun setelahnya yaitu pada 2 Agustus 2018.

Versi lagu yang berduet dengan Camila ini langsung saja mendapatkan banyak perhatian dari para pendengar. Lagu versi ini berhasil menempati posisi yang tinggi di tangga lagu berbagai belahan dunia.

Duet mereka ini berhasil menduduki posisi ke-26 dalam tangga lagu US Billboard 100 dan mendapatkan lebih dari 646 juta stream di aplikasi Spotify.

Lirik dalam lagu ballad ini adalah sebuah ode atau puisi untuk orang penting bagi si penyanyi.

Dalam bagian chorus, penyanyi tersebut mengacu kepada subjek lagu ini sebagai "malaikat yang cantik" yang "ketidaksempurnaannya" dapat dicintai dari "setiap sudut". (Raida Shafa)***