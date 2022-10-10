Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 03:26 WIB
Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila Cabello
Lirik Beautiful - Bazzi ft.amila Cabello /YouTube/Bazzi

Beautiful - Bazzi ft.Camila

[Bazzi:]
Hey
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Love your imperfections, every angle
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
So I just had to let you know

The way that Gucci look on you, amazing
But nothing can compare to when you're naked
Now a Backwood and some Henny got you faded
Saying you're the one for me, I need to face it

Started when we were younger
Swear to God that I loved her
Sorry that your mom found out
Guess that we just really had the thunder
Ain't nobody else that I'd be under
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
Beautiful, beautiful night right now
No, no, no

Hey
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel
Love your imperfections, every angle
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know
So I just had to let you know

[Camila Cabello:]
Oh my god
Where did the time go?
I wished the hours would go slow
How is it 6 AM?
Your touch is heaven-sent
Beautiful, beautiful sight right now
Beautiful, beautiful life right now
Got the angel saying ooh-ah right now like ooh-ah
And this is why we've got to touch (ah)
Sometimes words are not enough (no)
Painted in your golden kiss
Honey dripping from your lips
I thank God and my lucky stars
Darling, don't you know what you are?
Yeah, baby, you are

[Bazzi & Camila Cabello:]
Hey (hey, baby)
Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful angel (ooh)
Love your imperfections every angle (baby, baby)
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know (yeah, baby)
So I just had to let you know

The way that Gucci look on you amazing (yeah, yeah)
But nothing can compare to when you're naked (oh)
Tomorrow comes and goes before you know (yeah)
So I just had to let you know (oh-whoa yeah)
I just had to let you know
Swear to God you're beautiful (yeah)

Credit:
Penyanyi: Camila Cabello, Bazzi
Penulis: Andrew Bazzi, Camila Cabello, Rice N’ Peas
Produser: Bazzi, Rice N’ Peas

Fakta Dibalik Lagu “Beautiful”
Lagu “Beautiful” awalnya merupakan lagu solo milik Bazzi, seorang penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat yang dirilis pada 2 Juli 2017. Lalu Bazzi merilis ulang lagu ini dimana ia berduet dengan Camila Cabello satu tahun setelahnya yaitu pada 2 Agustus 2018.

Versi lagu yang berduet dengan Camila ini langsung saja mendapatkan banyak perhatian dari para pendengar. Lagu versi ini berhasil menempati posisi yang tinggi di tangga lagu berbagai belahan dunia.

Duet mereka ini berhasil menduduki posisi ke-26 dalam tangga lagu US Billboard 100 dan mendapatkan lebih dari 646 juta stream di aplikasi Spotify.

Lirik dalam lagu ballad ini adalah sebuah ode atau puisi untuk orang penting bagi si penyanyi.

Dalam bagian chorus, penyanyi tersebut mengacu kepada subjek lagu ini sebagai "malaikat yang cantik" yang "ketidaksempurnaannya" dapat dicintai dari "setiap sudut". (Raida Shafa)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

