Lirik Queen - Prince Huseinm, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Queen - Prince Husein

Eyes, staring eyes

Won't you tell me

That you're mine



I'll be the spring, in Korea

Twirl you around like tequila



Lie, on my naked heart

Spill your feelings

You'll be fine, and oh

Tell me your deepest and darkest yeah

Promise I'll love them to pieces



Oh staring eyes

Would you trust me

With your love?

I'll hold it tight

Baby let me be your last

You'll never have to fall again



, you can lean on me

Pull my shirt

And put your face against mine

To be inside each other's head

When words can't be said

To be the only arms

You'll seek in times

Tell me your deepest and darkest yeah

Promise I'll love them to pieces

Oh staring eyes

Would you trust me

With your love (with your love)

I'll hold it tight

Baby let me be your last



You'll never have to fall again oh no

Never have to fall again oh no

You'll never have to fall again