Lirik Lagu Best Part – Daniel Caesar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Part – Daniel Caesar

Oh, ey

You don't know, babe

When you hold me

And kiss me slowly

It's the sweetest thing

And it don't change

If I had it my way

You would know that you are

You're the coffee that I need in the morning

You're my sunshine in the rain when it's pouring

Won't you give yourself to me

Give it all, oh

I just wanna see

I just wanna see how beautiful you are

You know that I see it

I know you're a star

Where you go I follow

No matter how far

If life is a movie

Oh you're the best part, oh oh oh

You're the best part, oh oh oh

Best part

It's the sunrise

And those brown eyes, yes

You're the one that I desire

When we wake up

And then we make love

It makes me feel so nice

You're my water when I'm stuck in the desert

You're the Tylenol I take when my head hurts

You're the sunshine on my life

I just wanna see how beautiful you are

You know that I see it

I know you're a star

Where you go I follow

No matter how far

If life is a movie

Then you're the best part, oh oh oh

You're the best part, oh oh oh

Best part

If you love me won't you say something

If you love me won't you

Won't you

If you love me won't you say something

If you love me won't you

Love me, won't you

If you love me won't you say something

If you love me won't you

If you love me won't you say something

If you love me won't you