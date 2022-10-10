Lirik Lagu Acquiesce Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB
OASIS.
OASIS. /Instagram @oasis

Lirik Lagu Acquiesce - Oasis

I don't know what it is
That makes me feel alive
I don't know how to wake
The things that sleep inside
I only wanna see the light
That shines behind your eyes

I hope that I can say
The things I wish I'd said
To sing my soul to sleep
And take me back to bed
You want to be alone
When we could be alive instead

Because we need each other
We believe in one another
And I know we're going to uncover
What's sleepin' in our soul
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
I know we're going to uncover
What's sleepin' in our soul
What's sleepin' in our soul

There are many things
That I would like to know
And there are many places
That I wish to go
But everything's depending
On the way the wind may blow
I don't know what it is
That makes me feel alive
I don't know how to wake
The things that sleep inside
I only wanna see the light
That shines behind your eyes

Because we need each other
We believe in one another
And I know we're going to uncover
What's sleepin' in our soul
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
And I know we're going to uncover
What's sleepin' in our soul
What's sleepin' in our soul

What's sleepin' in our soul
What's sleepin' in our soul
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
Yeah, we believe
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
Because we need
Because we need

Credit

Artist: Oasis
Album: Some Might Say
Released: 1995
Genres: Alternative/Indie
Songwriters: Noel Gallagher

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Heather - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heather - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Nematomorpha – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nematomorpha – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Lirik Sahabat Selamanya - Padi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sahabat Selamanya - Padi dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Surrender – Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surrender – Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good Night - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Night - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Punch – Love is You dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Punch – Love is You dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kota – Dere dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kota – Dere dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Terpopuler

1

TGIPF Lakukan Investigasi Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Datangi Sejumlah Pihak untuk Cari Titik Terang
2

Puing Tembok MTsN 19 Diamankan Petugas untuk Diuji, Penyebab Roboh Masih Diteliti
3

Lesti Kejora Disebut Ngamuk Usai Dijatuhi Talak Satu, Kuasa Hukum Rizky Billar Bersikeras Bantah KDRT
4

Playmaker NBA Jamal Crawford Perdana Menjadi Analis Studio, Berikut Jejak Kariernya yang Penuh Prestasi
5

Kekeh Pernikahan Lesti Kejora Adem Ayem, Pihak Rizky Billar: Mereka Berhubungan Suami Istri Jam 9
6

Polri Selidiki Rekaman Suara Penjual Dawet yang Bercerita Soal Tragedi Kanjuruhan
7

22 Twibbon Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022, Simple dan Penuh Makna
8

Lesti Kejora Disebut Serang Rizky Billar Duluan, Kuasa Hukum: Ditarik-tarik Kerah Baju Sampe Putus Kalungnya
9

Lengkap 5 Poin FIFA Bantu Transfromasi Persepakbolaan Indonesia Imbas Tragedi Kanjuruhan
10

36 Korban Luka di Tragedi Kanjuruhan Masih Dirawat, 6 Orang Kini Ditetapkan Menjadi Tersangka

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Film 12 AM, Kisah Dendam Arwah Perempuan yang Mengerikan, Tayang di ANTV Malam Ini

Sinopsis Film 12 AM, Kisah Dendam Arwah Perempuan yang Mengerikan, Tayang di ANTV Malam Ini

10 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

10 Oktober 2022, 00:25 WIB

Portal Brebes

Hati-hati Jika Mimpi Dimakan Ikan, Ada Orang yang akan Menyakitimu

Hati-hati Jika Mimpi Dimakan Ikan, Ada Orang yang akan Menyakitimu

10 Oktober 2022, 00:23 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

Pengusaha Lokal Jajaki Peluang Pasarkan Produk Pertanian Wonosobo Lewat Vacuum Frying

Pengusaha Lokal Jajaki Peluang Pasarkan Produk Pertanian Wonosobo Lewat Vacuum Frying

10 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 dan  Doa Sholat Tahajud

10 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Gopi, Radha Krishna dan Film The Black Death

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Gopi, Radha Krishna dan Film The Black Death

10 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB

Portal Sulut

Khusyuk Ibadah Sampai Dahi Hitam Sempurna Tapi Rezeki Seret Melulu, Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Kuak Alasannya

Khusyuk Ibadah Sampai Dahi Hitam Sempurna Tapi Rezeki Seret Melulu, Ustadz Khalid Basalamah Kuak Alasannya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Dapat Pelajaran Penting dari Cinta

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Dapat Pelajaran Penting dari Cinta

10 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 dan Doa Sholat Tahajud

10 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Everton: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

GRATIS Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Everton: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Langsung dan Terbaru Disini

10 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Intro Mencari Cinta dari Bunga Citra Lestari Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

Chord Lagu Intro Mencari Cinta dari Bunga Citra Lestari Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Terjemahan

10 Oktober 2022, 00:14 WIB

Portal Sulut

Jangan Keluar Rumah Sebelum Baca 1 Doa Ini Terang Syekh Ali Jaber, Terhindar Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas

Jangan Keluar Rumah Sebelum Baca 1 Doa Ini Terang Syekh Ali Jaber, Terhindar Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas

10 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

10 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Twitter Iker Casillas Dibajak, Sempat Ngaku Gay Kemudian Dibalas Carles Puyol, Lebih Keren Dari Romeo Juliet

Twitter Iker Casillas Dibajak, Sempat Ngaku Gay Kemudian Dibalas Carles Puyol, Lebih Keren Dari Romeo Juliet

10 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Portal Sulut

Nyeri Sendi Akibat Asam Urat dan Batu Ginjal Ketar Ketir Lantaran Jus Buah Lezat Berikut

Nyeri Sendi Akibat Asam Urat dan Batu Ginjal Ketar Ketir Lantaran Jus Buah Lezat Berikut

10 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Preman Pensiun S6 dan Cinta Alesha

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022: Ada Ikatan Cinta, Preman Pensiun S6 dan Cinta Alesha

10 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Tegas dan Agresif Itu Berbeda!

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, Senin, 10 Oktober 2022: Tegas dan Agresif Itu Berbeda!

10 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Senin 10 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Tahajud

10 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg di Liga Champions UEFA : Prediksi, Head To Head dan Susunan

Link Live Streaming Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg di Liga Champions UEFA : Prediksi, Head To Head dan Susunan

10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Indo Bali News

Link Live Streaming Everton vs Manchester United, Pekan 10 Premier League

Link Live Streaming Everton vs Manchester United, Pekan 10 Premier League

10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Everton vs Manchester United Tanding di Pekan 10 Liga Inggris Dini Hari Ini

LIVE SCORE Everton vs Manchester United Tanding di Pekan 10 Liga Inggris Dini Hari Ini

10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Link Live Streaming

10 Oktober 2022, 00:01 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tangkal Saraf Kejepit! 5 Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Biang Keroknya Bocor dr Saddam Ismail

Tangkal Saraf Kejepit! 5 Kebiasaan Ini Jadi Biang Keroknya Bocor dr Saddam Ismail

10 Oktober 2022, 00:01 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ikuti Live D'Academy 5, Mega Film Asia, hingga Panggilan

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Senin 10 Oktober 2022, Ikuti Live D'Academy 5, Mega Film Asia, hingga Panggilan

9 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Prediksi Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

Prediksi Dinamo Zagreb vs RB Salzburg di Liga Champions UEFA : Head To Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir

9 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB