Lirik Lagu Acquiesce Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Acquiesce - Oasis

I don't know what it is

That makes me feel alive

I don't know how to wake

The things that sleep inside

I only wanna see the light

That shines behind your eyes

I hope that I can say

The things I wish I'd said

To sing my soul to sleep

And take me back to bed

You want to be alone

When we could be alive instead

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we're going to uncover

What's sleepin' in our soul

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

I know we're going to uncover

What's sleepin' in our soul

What's sleepin' in our soul

There are many things

That I would like to know

And there are many places

That I wish to go

But everything's depending

On the way the wind may blow

I don't know what it is

That makes me feel alive

I don't know how to wake

The things that sleep inside

I only wanna see the light

That shines behind your eyes

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we're going to uncover

What's sleepin' in our soul

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we're going to uncover

What's sleepin' in our soul

What's sleepin' in our soul

What's sleepin' in our soul

What's sleepin' in our soul

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

Yeah, we believe

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

Because we need

Because we need

Credit

Artist: Oasis

Album: Some Might Say

Released: 1995

Genres: Alternative/Indie

Songwriters: Noel Gallagher