Lirik Lagu Scenery - V BTS, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kkocteuri gadeukhan georie oneuldo geudaereul boneyo
Nae ane damgyeojikkayo
Saebyeokdari jinan gongweone jigeum nae gamjeongeul damayo
I noraen geudael hyanghaeyo
Bamhaneul darege bichweojin pilleume sorireul deureoyo
I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine
Geu challae shigane geu moseubeul
Nochin nae maeumi ashwiweohae
Huhoega dwae dashi geu challaga itgireul
Dalbitchogak hanahana moa jomyeongeul mandeul teni
Eojewa gateun moseubeuro nae ape wajuseyo
I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine
Ah ah ah...
I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine
Baljaguk namgigo tteonagashimyeon jega geu ongil jigilgeyo
Heukbaeksoge namgilgeyo
Credit
Artis: V BTS
Tahun Rilis: 2019
Songwriters: V BTS
Genre: Ballad
Album: Love Yourself: Tear
