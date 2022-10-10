Lirik Lagu Scenery - V BTS, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Scenery - V BTS

Kkocteuri gadeukhan georie oneuldo geudaereul boneyo

Nae ane damgyeojikkayo

Saebyeokdari jinan gongweone jigeum nae gamjeongeul damayo

I noraen geudael hyanghaeyo

Bamhaneul darege bichweojin pilleume sorireul deureoyo

I still wonder wonder beautiful story

Still wonder wonder best part

I still wander wander next story

I want to make you mine

Geu challae shigane geu moseubeul

Nochin nae maeumi ashwiweohae

Huhoega dwae dashi geu challaga itgireul

Dalbitchogak hanahana moa jomyeongeul mandeul teni

Eojewa gateun moseubeuro nae ape wajuseyo

I still wonder wonder beautiful story

Still wonder wonder best part

I still wander wander next story

I want to make you mine

Ah ah ah...

I still wonder wonder beautiful story

Still wonder wonder best part

I still wander wander next story

I want to make you mine

Baljaguk namgigo tteonagashimyeon jega geu ongil jigilgeyo

Heukbaeksoge namgilgeyo

Credit

Artis: V BTS

Tahun Rilis: 2019

Songwriters: V BTS

Genre: Ballad

Album: Love Yourself: Tear