Lirik Lagu Scenery - V BTS, dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
V BTS - Scenery.
V BTS - Scenery.

Lirik Lagu Scenery - V BTS

Kkocteuri gadeukhan georie oneuldo geudaereul boneyo
Nae ane damgyeojikkayo
Saebyeokdari jinan gongweone jigeum nae gamjeongeul damayo
I noraen geudael hyanghaeyo
Bamhaneul darege bichweojin pilleume sorireul deureoyo

I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine

Geu challae shigane geu moseubeul
Nochin nae maeumi ashwiweohae
Huhoega dwae dashi geu challaga itgireul
Dalbitchogak hanahana moa jomyeongeul mandeul teni
Eojewa gateun moseubeuro nae ape wajuseyo

I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine

Ah ah ah...

I still wonder wonder beautiful story
Still wonder wonder best part
I still wander wander next story
I want to make you mine
Baljaguk namgigo tteonagashimyeon jega geu ongil jigilgeyo
Heukbaeksoge namgilgeyo

Credit

Artis: V BTS
Tahun Rilis: 2019
Songwriters: V BTS
Genre: Ballad
Album: Love Yourself: Tear

Lirik Sahabat Selamanya - Padi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sahabat Selamanya - Padi dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Surrender – Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Surrender – Elvis Presley dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Good Night - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Good Night - Dreamcatcher dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Lagu Punch – Love is You dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Punch – Love is You dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Curiosity - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kota – Dere dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kota – Dere dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lithium – Nirvana dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Clarity - Zedd feat Foxes dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB
Lirik Setelah Kau Tiada - Cakra Khan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Setelah Kau Tiada - Cakra Khan dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mangu – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mangu – Fourtwnty dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

