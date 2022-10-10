Lirik Lagu Heather - Conan Gray dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Heather - Conan Gray

[Verse 1]

I still remember, third of December, me in your sweater

You said it looked better on me than it did you

Only if you knew, how much I liked you

But I watch your eyes as she

[Pre-Chorus]

Walks by

What a sight for sore eyes, brighter than a blue sky

She's got you mesmerized while I die

[Chorus]

Why would you ever kiss me?

I'm not even half as pretty

You gave her your sweater, it's just polyester

But you like her better

(Wish I were Heather)

[Verse 2]

Watch as she stands with her, holding your hand

Put your arm 'round her shoulder, now I'm getting colder

But how could I hate her? She's such an angel

But then again, kinda wish she were dead as she