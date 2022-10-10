Lirik Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean, dan Fakta di Baliknya

As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)
As long as you love me
As long as you love me
As long as you love me
We're under pressure
Seven billion people in the world tryna fit in
Keep it together
Smile on your face, even though your heart is frowning
But hey now, you know girl
We both know it's a cruel world
But I will take my chances
As long as you love me
We could be starving
We could be homeless
We could be broke
As long as you love me
I'll be your platinum
I'll be your silver
I'll be your gold
As long as you love me
As long as you love me, love me
I'll be your soldier
Fighting every second of the day for your dreams, girl
I'll be your Hova
You could be my Destiny's Child on the scene, girl
So don't stress and don't cry
Oh, we don't need no wings to fly
Just take my hand
As long as you love me
We could be starving
We could be homeless
We could be broke
As long as you love me
I'll be your platinum
I'll be your silver
I'll be your gold
As long as you love me, love me
As long as you love me
I don't know if this makes sense, but you're my hallelujah
Give me a time and place, I'll rendezvous it
I'll fly you to it, I'll beat you there
Girl, you know I got you
Us, trust, a couple things I can't spell without U
Now we on top of the world
'Cause that's just how we do
Used to tell me sky's the limit, now the sky's our point of view
Man, we stepping out, like woah, oh God
Cameras point and shoot
Ask me, "What's my best side"
I stand back and point at you, you, you
The one that I argue with
Feel like I need a new girl to be bothered with
But the grass ain't always greener on the other side
It's green where you water it
So I know, we got issues baby, true, true, true
But I'd rather work on this with you
Than to go ahead and start with someone new
As long as you love me
As long as you love me
We could be starving
We could be homeless
We could be broke
As long as you love me
I'll be your platinum
I'll be your silver
I'll be your gold
As long as you love me
As long as you love me
As long as you love me (I'll be your silver, I'll be your gold)
As long as you love me, you love me, you love me (it's all I want baby)
As long as you love me, you love me, you love me (please, don't go)
As long as you love me, as long as you love me, 'long as you love me
As long as you love me
Kredit Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)
Lagu: As Long As You Love Me
Artis: Justin Bieber
Pencipta: Nasri, Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal, Sean Anderson, Justin Bieber
Produser: Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal
Fakta di Balik Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)
As Long As You Love Me adalah kolaborasi antara Justin Bieber dengan Big Sean. Lagu ini dari album studio ketiga Bieber yang bertajuk ‘Believe’ yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2012.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal, Nasri Atweh, Sean Anderson dan Bieber. Lagu As Long As You Love Me memiliki genre electropop dan substep.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan timbal balik di mana jika kekasihnya mencintainya dia juga akan mencintainya.
Dia rela melakukan apa pun asal kekasihnya mencintainya dan terus bersamanya. Dia juga akan melakukan apa saja yang kekasihnya inginkan.
Lagu ini berhasil mencapai posisi pertama di tangga lagu Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay. Dia menjadi artis Kanada kelima yang mencapai posisi itu setelah Martin Solveih.
Lagu As Long As You Love Me telah terjual 2.240.000 eksemplar di Amerika Serikat pada Desember 2012. (Yani Suryani)***
