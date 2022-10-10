Lirik Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber ft. Big Sean, dan Fakta di Baliknya

As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)

As long as you love me

As long as you love me

As long as you love me



We're under pressure

Seven billion people in the world tryna fit in

Keep it together

Smile on your face, even though your heart is frowning



But hey now, you know girl

We both know it's a cruel world

But I will take my chances



As long as you love me

We could be starving

We could be homeless

We could be broke



As long as you love me

I'll be your platinum

I'll be your silver

I'll be your gold



As long as you love me

As long as you love me, love me



I'll be your soldier

Fighting every second of the day for your dreams, girl

I'll be your Hova

You could be my Destiny's Child on the scene, girl

So don't stress and don't cry

Oh, we don't need no wings to fly

Just take my hand



As long as you love me

We could be starving

We could be homeless

We could be broke



As long as you love me

I'll be your platinum

I'll be your silver

I'll be your gold



As long as you love me, love me

As long as you love me



I don't know if this makes sense, but you're my hallelujah

Give me a time and place, I'll rendezvous it

I'll fly you to it, I'll beat you there

Girl, you know I got you

Us, trust, a couple things I can't spell without U

Now we on top of the world

'Cause that's just how we do

Used to tell me sky's the limit, now the sky's our point of view

Man, we stepping out, like woah, oh God

Cameras point and shoot

Ask me, "What's my best side"

I stand back and point at you, you, you

The one that I argue with

Feel like I need a new girl to be bothered with

But the grass ain't always greener on the other side

It's green where you water it

So I know, we got issues baby, true, true, true

But I'd rather work on this with you

Than to go ahead and start with someone new

As long as you love me



As long as you love me

We could be starving

We could be homeless

We could be broke



As long as you love me

I'll be your platinum

I'll be your silver

I'll be your gold



As long as you love me

As long as you love me

As long as you love me (I'll be your silver, I'll be your gold)

As long as you love me, you love me, you love me (it's all I want baby)

As long as you love me, you love me, you love me (please, don't go)

As long as you love me, as long as you love me, 'long as you love me



As long as you love me



Kredit Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)

Lagu: As Long As You Love Me

Artis: Justin Bieber

Pencipta: Nasri, Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal, Sean Anderson, Justin Bieber

Produser: Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal

Fakta di Balik Lagu As Long As You Love Me – Justin Bieber (ft. Big Sean)

As Long As You Love Me adalah kolaborasi antara Justin Bieber dengan Big Sean. Lagu ini dari album studio ketiga Bieber yang bertajuk ‘Believe’ yang dirilis pada 10 Juli 2012.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Rodney Jerkins, Andre Lindal, Nasri Atweh, Sean Anderson dan Bieber. Lagu As Long As You Love Me memiliki genre electropop dan substep.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan timbal balik di mana jika kekasihnya mencintainya dia juga akan mencintainya.

Dia rela melakukan apa pun asal kekasihnya mencintainya dan terus bersamanya. Dia juga akan melakukan apa saja yang kekasihnya inginkan.

Lagu ini berhasil mencapai posisi pertama di tangga lagu Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay. Dia menjadi artis Kanada kelima yang mencapai posisi itu setelah Martin Solveih.

Lagu As Long As You Love Me telah terjual 2.240.000 eksemplar di Amerika Serikat pada Desember 2012. (Yani Suryani)***