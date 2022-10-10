Lirik Lagu Goodbye – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baby I'm leaving
Can you tell me now
Will you love me still?
Baby I'm trying
I'm holding back the tears
Don't wanna let you down
'Cause the world is so much brighter when you're here
Even California weather wouldn't heal
The state of missing you
Goodbye
For now it is goodbye
'Cause my dream is out there on the other side
Goodbye
So hard to say goodbye
And I'll text you in the morning
I'll call you every night to say "Hello"
Hello, hello
Baby I'm leaving
Can you hold me now
Soon I have to go
Baby I'm trying
I can't hold back the tears
I know I'll let you down
'Cause the world is so much brighter when you're here
Even California weather wouldn't heal
The state of missing you
