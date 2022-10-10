Lirik Lagu Goodbye – Maudy Ayunda dan Fakta di Baliknya

Goodbye – Maudy Ayunda

Baby I'm leaving

Can you tell me now

Will you love me still?

Baby I'm trying

I'm holding back the tears

Don't wanna let you down

'Cause the world is so much brighter when you're here

Even California weather wouldn't heal

The state of missing you

Goodbye

For now it is goodbye

'Cause my dream is out there on the other side

Goodbye

So hard to say goodbye

And I'll text you in the morning

I'll call you every night to say "Hello"

Hello, hello

Baby I'm leaving

Can you hold me now

Soon I have to go

Baby I'm trying

I can't hold back the tears

I know I'll let you down

'Cause the world is so much brighter when you're here

Even California weather wouldn't heal

The state of missing you