Lirik Lagu NUNU NANA - Jessie, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu NUNU NANA - Jessie

- 10 Oktober 2022, 03:15 WIB
Lirik lagu Jessi - NUNU NANA\
Lirik lagu Jessi - NUNU NANA

NUNU NANA - Jessie

I’m trying to give u
something more
So come with me and fly away
away away away away

geuraeseo nan nunnunanna
nunnununanna
Put’ em up in the air
nuna nuna
Like this oh nanana
nuna nuna
eeeei

nareul jigeum wonhae
Gimme more Gimme more
Gimme more Gimme more
Baby baby yeah I want it
iriro iriro iriro iri on
yunan tteolji ma geuman
wonhandamyeon soljikhaejyeo bwa too much
u baby waseo gajyeoga
I could give u everything anything
Baby can u handle it

mwora hadeon still don’t give a what
mamdaero gyesok tteodeureo
they talk about me
mworano mworakano F U

geuraeseo nan nunnunanna
nunnununanna
Put’ em up in the air
nuna nuna
Like this oh nanana
nuna nuna
eeeei

I’m still Jessi from the block
U know I got the keys to the lock
an bwa namui nunchi I just do me
nal bogi wihae deureo dwikkumchi
Wake up bless looking fresh
eodil gadeun flex got the S
on my chest
ssai oppa malhaessji kkollineun daero hae
no red lightt ollimpikdaero aye

mwora hadeon still don’t give a what
mamdaero gyesok tteodeureo
they talk about me
mworano mworakano F U

geuraeseo nan nunnunanna
nunnununanna
Put’ em up in the air
nuna nuna
Like this oh nanana
nuna nuna
eeeei

